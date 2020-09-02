While a quick offseason has prevented the Mount Marty Lancers Cross Country teams from getting in their usual preparation, Head Coach Randy Fischer is still excited for the upcoming season.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions from the NAIA, the Lancers were unable to start official team practice until Aug. 15, and therefore were unable to take their annual trip to Rapid City. However, Fischer, who is in his 14th season, believes that the team can shake off the early rust and reach new times on the course.
“We may not start out as fast, but we should be better than last year as long as we stay away from COVID,” Fischer said. “We just have to wear masks all the time and be cautious and safe, and get quality practice.”
Those quality practices will be led by a group of experienced runners, with Brian Santiago, a junior, at the front of the pack.
“I feel optimistic about this upcoming season,” Santiago said. “We have some talented returners and freshmen that could make this season special.”
“Brian (Santiago) is having a good summer and we are hoping that he has a breakout season,” Fischer said.
Behind Santiago will be freshman Liam Vidas from Rapid City, and junior All-American Heptathlete Seth Wiebelhaus at the front of the pack.
“Liam will be right behind Brian, and then Seth will also be right up there,” Fischer said. “This is going to be a veteran squad who is going to look to really improve from last year.
Lucas Blankman (Sr.), Caden Ideker (So.), and Christopher Gonzales (So.) will look to round out the varsity roster and lead the Lancers to the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“Our goal as a team is to improve our times and compete with the conference,” Santiago said.
As for the women’s team, Fischer believes the talent will elevate the team to new and improved times.
“Kayla Carlson, our captain, and Kelsey Folchert, a sophomore, will lead the team this season,” Fischer said. “We also have some quality freshmen that are coming in, including Brie Eisenhauer from Bloomfield and Madison Howard from Sioux Falls.”
Rounding out the top of women’s varsity roster will be Joanie Schutlz (Fr.) and Gracie Rippen (So.).
Now, the Lancers will prepare for their meet in Sioux Center, Iowa on Saturday, where most teams, like Mount Marty, will be looking to shake off the early season rust.
“We are going to kind of see where we’re at, because there is going to be a lot of GPAC teams,” Fischer said. “And it’s anyone’s guess on how anyone else has trained with the little time we’ve had.”
The Lancers will also get to host two meets this season, the Mount Marty Invite on Oct.26th, and the GPAC Championship on Nov. 9th. Both of those meets will be held at the Fox Run Golf Course, which Fischer says he is grateful for.
“It will be a great venue,” Fischer said. “Yankton’s a great place and location, so we’re excited for the season and to host. There are not a lot of meets out there so all the conference wants to come to our meet and other schools have reached out to me about competing. We will try to accommodate the needs of those schools but we will first make sure we can keep it safe.”
All fans at the meets this season will be required to wear a mask and follow local CDC guidelines at both meets in Yankton.
2020 Schedule
9/5 Golden Prairie Open (At Sioux Center, Iowa) 10 a.m.
9/12 Herb Blakley Inv. (At Madison) 10:30 a.m.
9/26 Dean White Inv. (At Crete, Neb.) 10:30 a.m.
10/3 Briar Cliff Inv. 10:30 a.m.
10/24 Mount Marty Inv. 10:30 a.m.
11/7 GPAC Meet (Sioux City) noon
4/9 NAIA Meet (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
