SIOUX FALLS — Yankton posted three of the top four scores to beat Harrisburg by 13 strokes in a girls’ golf dual on Tuesday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.
Yankton finished at 366, with the Tigers posting a 379.
Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa posted the low score of the day, a 3-over 74. Yankton claimed the next three spots: Tatum Hohenthaner (84), Halle Stephenson (90) and Jillian Eidsness (91).
Also for the Gazelles, Gracie Brockberg shot 101, Morgan Sundleaf carded a 103 and Shae Hanson shot 111.
Next up for Yankton is a home triangular with Mitchell and Sioux Falls Lincoln on May 4, a 2 p.m. start at Fox Run Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 366, Harrisburg 379
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Reese Jansa H 74; 2, Tatum Hohenthaner Y 84; 3, Halle Stephenson Y 90; 4, Jillian Eidsness Y 91; 5, Brinly Sanderson H 98; 6, Grace Brockberg Y 101; T7, Izzy Driscoll H 103; T7, Morgan Sundleaf Y 103; 9, Mattie Weidenbach H 104; 10, Shae Hanson Y 111; 11, Mya Johnson H 113; 12, Rylee Karst H 117
