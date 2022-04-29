EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include the postponement of the BCU-MMU softball doubleheader on Saturday.
Expectations of rain today (Friday) and Saturday have led to a number of schedule changes involving area programs.
— The boys’ tennis triangular featuring Yankton and Watertown at Madison, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The Mount Marty at Doane baseball doubleheader today had its start time adjusted to 9 a.m.
— The Briar Cliff at Mount Marty softball doubleheader, scheduled for Saturday, will now be played on Sunday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park. Start time is set for 1 p.m.
— The girls’ golf triangular featuring Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson at Beresford, scheduled for today, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The Vermillion at Elk Point-Jefferson club high school baseball game, scheduled for today in Elk Point, has been moved up to a 5 p.m. start. There will be no JV game.
— The Mid-State Conference track and field meet, scheduled for Saturday in Battle Creek, Nebraska, will be held on Monday. Start time is set for 11 a.m.
— The Lewis & Clark Conference track and field meet, scheduled for Saturday in Winnebago, Nebraska, will be held on Tuesday. Start time is set for 9:30 a.m.
— The Pierce Invitational boys’ golf tournament, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Andes Central-Dakota Christian Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Saturday in Lake Andes, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ golf meet, scheduled for Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club, has been postponed to Tuesday. Start time is set for 10 a.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
