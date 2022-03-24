BROOKINGS — South Dakota State advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) with an 84-66 rout of Drake on Thursday at Frost Arena.
SDSU (26-9) will host Alabama on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Myah Selland finished with 21 points and seven rebounds to lead SDSU. Paiton Burckhard scored 20 points and had five assists. Tori Nelson scored 16 points. Tylee Irwin had nine points and six assists in the victory.
Megan Meyer led Drake with 14 points. Katie Dinnebier had 13 points and five assists. Maggie Bair finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Berg added five assists.
Drake (20-14) led 22-19 after one quarter, but the Jackrabbits bounced back to take a 36-32 halftime lead. SDSU took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 25-11.
