BRANDON — The Yankton Gazelles posted their top state competitive dance finish in several years, claiming a fourth place finish in the South Dakota State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships on Saturday in Brandon.
Brandon Valley won the team title at 298, edging out Sioux Falls Washington (296.5). Harrisburg (291.25) was third, followed by the Gazelles (284.75) and O’Gorman (277.75).
It was Yankton’s best team finish since 2013. The Gazelles had finished fifth in each of the past three years under head coach Stacy Ryken.
“We worked hard all season,” she said. “To have it pay off in the end was amazing.”
Brandon Valley had the top score in Jazz (298.5) and Pom (297.5). Washington had the best Hip Hop score at 297.
Yankton had the second-best score in Pom (290.5) and fourth-best in Jazz (279).
“South Dakota Public (Broadcasting) had a TV set up in the commons, where the girls could watch themselves after they performed,” Ryken said. “We knew after our Jazz routine that it was pretty solid. We had a little break, came back for our Pom performance, and that was solid, too.”
Then came the waiting, first through all of the Hip Hop routines — teams compete in two of three disciplines — then through the announcement of team placing.
“They didn’t read scores, so we knew we were fourth in Jazz and second in Pom,” Ryken said. “Brandon Valley was first in both, so we knew they were ahead of us. Harrisburg was second in Hip Hop, but we didn’t know what the scores were.
“They read the top eight (overall) teams, and I don’t think I was breathing well. When they called Yankton for fourth, we were pretty excited.”
That excitement continued long after the Gazelles accepted the plaque.
“Like (conference), it was fun to see the dancers and their families celebrate,” Ryken said. “The plaque got passed around so much we had lost track of it for a bit.”
The Gazelles will graduate three athletes and one manager from this year’s squad as they look to crack the top three.
“We’re excited,” Ryken said. “We have a lot of experience coming in next year.”
O’Gorman won the Cheer title, 283.5 to 280 over Harrisburg. Sioux Falls Jefferson (277.5) was third, followed by Sioux Falls Roosevelt (270).
Yankton finished 18th, scoring 166.5.
