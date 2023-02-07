PIERRE — Easton Prouty of Yankton and Blake Connot of Crofton, Nebraska, each won their divisions in the state competition for the Elks Hoop Shoot free throw contest, Saturday in Pierre.
The victory advances Connot and Prouty to the Regional Hoop Shoot, March 11 in Rapid City. They will compete against state champions from North Dakota and Montana for the right to advance to the National Hoop Shoot in Chicago in April.
