Who would have guessed?
Who could have possibly known that a ninth grader named Gene Johnson — a multi-sport athlete who freely admits now that he wasn’t “all that good” — would, in the spring of 1962, surprise everyone?
A member of the Yankton Middle School (at that time, ninth graders were in the middle school) track team, Johnson and his teammates took part in a makeshift five-event pentathlon; a tradition in those days.
The last event was a mile run.
“I enjoyed the running part,” Johnson, now 73, said last week from his home in Prairie Village, Kansas.
On that day, Johnson clocked a time of 5:09 in the mile run, and was in short order approached by Rich Greeno, who was the Yankton High School track coach at the time.
“‘Gee, that was really something else,’” Johnson recalled Greeno saying.
“‘If you’re willing to work at this and willing to let me help you, you could end up being a really good runner.’”
That first conversation eventually blossomed 2-3 days later into an invitation by Greeno for Johnson to join the high school squad at the upcoming Eastern South Dakota Conference meet in Madison.
“I thought, oh my god, sure. I couldn’t pass that up,” Johnson said.
He certainly took advantage of the opportunity.
Johnson ran a 4:55 in the mile run at the conference meet, a performance that kick-started his varsity career.
“From that point on, Coach Greeno and I really worked well together,” Johnson added.
He eventually helped the Yankton boys’ cross country team capture the 1964 state championship, and Johnson clocked a career-best time of 4:18.5 that fall (a time that ranks second all-time in school history).
Johnson, a 1965 YHS graduate, was recruited to run at the University of Kansas, where he spent one year — he ran alongside Jim Ryun, a future Olympian — before deciding to return home.
“You never like to leave a pretty darn good situation unless it’s the best thing for you, but that was the best thing for me,” Johnson said.
He enrolled at the University of South Dakota for one year and then finished at Yankton College, where he graduated in December 1969.
A month later, Johnson was in Kansas to begin what would be a 43-year career in education.
He served as an elementary physical education teacher and then became a principal in a different school district. Johnson later moved to Kansas City in 1986, where he spent the remainder of his career in the Shawnee Mission School District.
Johnson was eventually named superintendent of the district in 2008 and served in that role until his retirement in 2013.
“I loved every day of it,” he said. “I felt like I was such a lucky person.”
Throughout the course of his career, Johnson also saw both ends of the educational spectrum, he said. When he was an administrator in Topeka, that district included 3,500 kids, while the Shawnee Mission district served 35,000 kids (with five high schools and 43 elementary schools).
“Overall, I couldn’t have been in a better profession,” Johnson said.
“When I look back on it — way back on it — the foundation I got in Yankton was nothing short of phenomenal.”
After he retired, Johnson spent quite a bit of time in his home town, he said — he helped with his brother’s care before his death in December 2017.
Among those people in Yankton who Johnson has held a close bond with over the years is Bob Winter, who took over the YHS cross country program the year after Greeno left Yankton. Winter, of course, would later go on to a Hall of Fame basketball coaching career.
“He’s done phenomenal things in Yankton,” Johnson said.
“I’ve always learned a lot from Bob. When he gets his mind set on something, that’s it; he’s going to get it done.”
Johnson, himself, is still getting things done, as well.
He’s six decades removed from his athletic career, but still remains active. In fact, he and a friend (a former track coach at Shawnee Mission West High School) began running together at 5:45 a.m. each morning beginning in 1987.
“We don’t even run anymore, we walk,” Johnson joked.
They still gather each morning to this day, but now they walk three miles each day, Johnson added — “and solve the world’s problems,” he joked.
