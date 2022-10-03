Bucks Remain Third In Polls
Yankton's Matthew Sheldon, 45, races down the sideline, pursued by Tea Area's Jackson Smythe, 27, during their football game earlier this season. Yankton remained third in both the media and coaches' football polls, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks remained third in both the South Dakota Media and South Dakota Football Coaches Association football polls, announced Monday.

Pierre (6-0) holds the top spot in both Class 11AA polls, followed by Tea Area (6-0), the Bucks (4-2), Brookings (4-2) and Aberdeen Central (3-3).

