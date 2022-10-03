The Yankton Bucks remained third in both the South Dakota Media and South Dakota Football Coaches Association football polls, announced Monday.
Pierre (6-0) holds the top spot in both Class 11AA polls, followed by Tea Area (6-0), the Bucks (4-2), Brookings (4-2) and Aberdeen Central (3-3).
The Bucks step out of Class 11AA competition to travel to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday.
Here is a look at the other divisions:
— Sioux Falls Jefferson (6-0), the last remaining unbeaten in the big-school class, holds the top spot in both 11AAA polls. O’Gorman is second in the coaches’ poll, while Harrisburg is second in the media poll.
— The polls are split regarding the top team in Class 11A. The media has West Central (6-0) over Dell Rapids (6-0), while the coaches have the Quarriers over the Trojans.
In the media poll, Dakota Valley (5-1) is third and Beresford (4-2) fourth. Beresford is third in the coaches’ poll, with Dakota Valley tied with Sioux Falls Christian (4-2) for fourth. Beresford hosts Dakota Valley this Friday.
— Winner (6-0) leads both Class 11B polls, with undefeated Elk Point-Jefferson (6-0) second.
— Howard (7-0) leads both Class 9AA polls. Parkston (5-1) is receiving votes in both polls, while Bon Homme (5-1) is receiving votes from the coaches.
— Warner (6-0) leads both polls in Class 9A. Alcester-Hudson (6-1) is fifth in both polls.
— Herreid-Selby Area (6-0) leads both polls in Class 9B. Avon (4-3) is receiving votes in both polls.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1
2. Harrisburg 5-1 68 3
3. O’Gorman 4-2 58 2
4. Brandon Valley 3-3 30 4
5. Lincoln 3-3 23 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Washington 1.
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (18) 6-0 90 1
2. Tea Area 6-0 72 2
3. Yankton 4-2 53 3
4. Brookings 4-2 34 4
5. Aberdeen Central 3-3 19 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Spearfish 2.
CLASS 11A
1. West Central (14) 6-0 86 1
2. Dell Rapids (4) 6-0 76 2
3. Dakota Valley 5-1 46 4
4. Beresford 4-2 38 3
5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-2 18 T-5
RECEIVING VOTES: Canton 6.
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (18) 6-0 90 1
2. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-0 68 3
3. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 5-1 45 2
4. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 7-0 43 4
5. Aberdeen Roncalli 6-0 23 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Hot Springs 1.
CLASS 9AA
1. Howard (17) 7-0 87 1
2. Wall 7-0 72 2
3. Hanson 5-1 42 4
4. Hamlin (1) 6-1 34 3
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 23 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Parkston 12.
CLASS 9A
1. Warner (16) 6-0 88 2
2. Gregory (1) 5-1 71 1
3. Castlewood (1) 5-1 55 3
4. Lyman 5-1 34 5
5. Alcester-Hudson 6-1 16 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Canistota 5, Philip 1.
CLASS 9B
1. Herreid-Selby Area (17) 6-0 89 1
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2
3. Corsica-Stickney 5-1 47 3
4. Sully Buttes 5-1 36 4
5. De Smet 4-2 22 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Faith 2, Avon 1.
SDFBCA POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. SF Jefferson (32) 6-0 164
2. SF O’Gorman (1) 4-2 126
3. Harrisburg 5-1 109
4. Brandon Valley 3-3 53
5. SF Lincoln 3-3 31
RECEIVING VOTES: SF Washington (3-2) 14
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (30) 6-0 154
2. Tea (1) 6-0 125
3. Yankton 4-2 83
4. Brookings 4-2 73
5. Aberdeen Central 3-3 18
RECEIVING VOTES: Spearfish (3-3) 5, Sturgis (2-4) 5
CLASS 11A
1. Dell Rapids (19) 6-0 142
2. West Central (14) 6-0 137
3. Beresford 4-2 68
T4. SF Christian 4-2 38
T4. Dakota Valley 5-1 38
RECEIVING VOTES: Canton (2-3) 36, Lennox (3-2) 8
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (21) 6-0 136
2. EPJ (6) 6-0 116
3. BEE (1) 5-1
T4. Aberdeen Roncalli (3) 6-0 54
T4. MVP 7-0 54
RECEIVING VOTES: MCM (5-1) 19, Sioux Valley (4-3) 8
CLASS 9AA
1. Howard (15) 7-0 99
2. Wall (4) 7-0 79
3. Hanson 5-1 38
4. Hamlin (2) 6-0 36
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 35
RECEIVING VOTES: Parkston (5-1) 19, Bon Homme (5-1) 10
CLASS 9A
1. Warner (15) 6-0 95
2. Gregory (4) 5-1 81
3. Castlewood 5-1 38
4. Lyman 5-1 26
5. Alcester-Hudson 6-1 24
RECEIVING VOTES: Canistota (3-4) 16, Harding Co-Bison (5-2) 9, Timber Lake (5-2, 1 first place vote) 5
CLASS 9B
1. Herreid-Selby Area (17) 6-0 96
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (2) 6-0 74
3. Corsica-Stickney 5-1 37
4. De Smet 4-2 36
5. Sully Buttes 5-1 25
RECEIVING VOTES: Avon (4-3) 18, Kadoka Area (3-3) 6
