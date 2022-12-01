WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot used a 16-4 edge in the second quarter to take control for a 49-39 victory over Bloomfield in the boys’ basketball season opener for both squads.
Chase Schroeder finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Wynot. Zach Foxhoven scored nine points.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 20 points, six rebounds and six steals.
Wynot travels to Winside tonight. Bloomfield hosts Tri County Northeast today (Friday).
BLOOMFIELD (0-1) 12 4 8 15 — 39
WYNOT (1-0) 12 16 9 12 — 49
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 25
PONCA, Neb. — Dalton Lamprecht scored 18 points to lead Ponca to a 56-25 victory over Hartington in the Lewis & Clark Conference and boys’ basketball season opener for both squads.
Zain Stark and Cole Jackson each had eight points in the victory.
Ponca travels to Wayne on Saturday. Hartington-Newcastle hosts Humphrey St. Francis on Tuesday.
HART-NEW. (0-1) 7 4 4 10 — 25
PONCA (1-0) 11 15 10 20 — 56
