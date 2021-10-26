Dakota State, receiving votes in the latest NAIA Poll, hit .298 as a team to claim a 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 victory over Mount Marty in non-conference volleyball action on Tuesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
The match marked the final home match for Mount Marty (8-18, 2-12 Great Plains Athletic Conference).
For Dakota State (16-6), Sydney Schell led the way with 14 kills and nine digs. Maddie Polzin had nine kills and six assisted blocks. Madalyn Groft posted 19 assists. Hannah Viet added six blocks (one solo) in the victory.
Gabby Ruth posted 10 kills and Alexis Kirkman had nine kills for Mount Marty. Ally DeLange finished with 22 assists and two blocks (1 solo). Zoie Bertsch had 18 digs. Alex Ruth added two assisted blocks.
The Lancers travel to 15th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan on Friday.
