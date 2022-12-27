SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore guard Grace Larkins was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Week as announced by the league Tuesday.
Larkins claims the award after combining for 48 total points in USD’s first two games in conference play including a career-high 31 points in an 82-59 win over Kansas City in the opener. She was two assists and two rebounds away from a triple-double in that game. She followed that up with another double-digit performance in a 101-57 win over Oral Roberts. Larkins contributed 13 assists and 13 rebounds and shot 66 percent from the floor (18-27) and 55 percent from the three (5-9) as she led USD at a 2-0 start in Summit play.
