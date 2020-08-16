MITCHELL — The Sioux Falls Brewers successfully defended their South Dakota Class A amateur baseball title with a 7-2 victory over the Brookings Cubs in the championship game on Sunday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Sioux Falls beat Yankton in the 2019 final. Brookings advanced to the Class A final for the first time since 2009.
James Borges doubled twice, and Jose Martinez had two hits and three RBI for Sioux Falls. Jesse Munsterman also had two hits. Ian Strum tripled in the victory.
Todd Standish doubled and singled for Brookings, which won four straight games after an opening round setback in order to earn a finals spot. Jake Anderson and Ty Schneider each had two hits. JaColby Anderson doubled in the effort.
Bryce Ahrendt went the distance in the win, striking out four, to earn Class A Tournament MVP honors. Joey Texley took the loss.
Saturday
Brookings 12, Brandon Valley 5
MITCHELL — The Brookings Cubs avenged their first-round loss to Brandon Valley, beating the Rats 12-5 on Saturday to earn a spot in the Class A championship of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Alex Gauer had three hits, including a double, to lead Brookings. Austin Koenig doubled and singled. Todd Standish, Jake Anderson and Tyler Kreutner each had two hits. Sam McMacken had a double and four RBI in the victory.
Trey Hubers had three hits, and Aiden Thomas went 2-for-3 with a home run for Brandon Valley. Tony Lanier doubled and singled, and Austin Portner had two hits in the effort.
Marcus Heemstra went the distance in the win, striking out seven. Austin Rhode took the loss.
Brookings 6, Aberdeen 5
MITCHELL — The Brookings Cubs scored on a Jake Anderson sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th to claim a 6-5 victory over Aberdeen in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday.
Tyler Kreutner had three hits and Jeff Fish went 2-for-3 with a home run for Brookings. Jake Anderson finished with two hits and Todd Standish added a triple in the victory.
Kelly Coates had three hits and Tyler Oliver doubled twice for Aberdeen. Spencer Sudbeck and Ryan Ellingson each doubled and singled in the effort.
Kyle Krogman pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out four, for the win. Chad Ellingson went the distance in the loss, striking out seven.
