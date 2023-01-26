SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty was tied for third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason baseball poll, announced Thursday.
Concordia, which won the 2022 GPAC Tournament, was picked first with eight first place votes. Doane, the 2022 regular season champs, were picked second with three first place votes. Mount Marty and Jamestown were tied for third.
Mount Marty (35-16, 19-9 in 2022) opens the 2023 season, the first under head coach Josh Teichroew, on Feb. 10 in Fort Scott, Kansas against Mount Mercy.
POLL: 1, Concordia (8 first place votes) 98 points; 2, Doane (3) 91; T3, Mount Marty, Jamestown 74; 5, Morningside 59; 6, Briar Cliff 58; 7, Northwestern 54; 8, Midland 39; 9, Dordt 27; 10, Dakota Wesleyan 21; 11, Hastings 10
