SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty was tied for third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason baseball poll, announced Thursday.

Concordia, which won the 2022 GPAC Tournament, was picked first with eight first place votes. Doane, the 2022 regular season champs, were picked second with three first place votes. Mount Marty and Jamestown were tied for third.

