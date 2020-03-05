BROOKINGS — The Mount Marty foursome of Jonah Rechtenbaugh, Taven McKee, Dewayne Robinson and Paul Paul finished eighth in prelims to qualify for the finals of the men’s 1600-meter relay at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday in Brookings.
The Lancers finished in 3:15.73 to earn a spot in the finals. Wayland Baptist posted the top time in prelims, clocking a 3:13.75.
MMC’s Mason Schleis ranks 11th and Seth Wiebelhaus ranks 12th after the opening day of the heptathlon at the NAIA meet.
Schleis scored 2,513 points on the opening day, with Wiebelhaus at 2,479 points. Missouri Valley’s Clayton Gause leads the event with 2,816 points.
Competition continues today (Friday) with the conclusion of the heptathlon, as well as prelims for three Lancer entries. Rechtenbaugh and Paul will compete in the 400-meter dash prelims, while Stephanie Faulhaber will compete in the women’s 60-meter hurdle prelims.
