DES MOINES, Iowa—South Dakota freshman Marleen Mülla snagged the Coyotes’ first Drake Relays flag of the weekend in the women’s pole vault on Friday.
Mülla won the women’s pole vault competition with a height of 14-0 (4.27m). The reigning Summit League field athlete of the week has cleared 14-feet for the fourth time this season. Mülla captured USD’s 30th Drake Relays title as a program. Fifth-year junior Landon Kemp took eighth in the field with a season-best clearance of 13-2 ¼ (4.02m).
The other reigning Summit athlete of the week, third-year sophomore Brithton Senior, advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 110-meter hurdles. He clocked the second-fastest time of prelims with a posting of 14.19 seconds. Finals are scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 1:48 p.m.
The quartet of sophomore Erin Kinney, sophomore Jacy Pulse, freshman Anna Robinson and sophomore Sara Reifenrath captured their second USD school record of the outdoor season on Friday night, this time in the 4x200-meter relay. The relay took fourth with a time of 1:35.94, two seconds faster than the previous school record from 2015.
Reifenrath placed third in the open 200-meter finals, clocking 23.76 seconds into a headwind. Only five Coyotes have ever clocked under 24 seconds outdoors, including Reifenrath, who has now posted a sub-24 second mark for the fourth time this season.
Sophomore Tre Young placed third in the pole vault with a clearance of 17-1 (5.21m). Third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot tied for fifth in the competition, clearing 16-7 ¼ (5.06m).
Last year’s champion in the event, third-year sophomore Carly Haring placed fourth in the women’s high jump. She cleared a season-best height of 5-10 ½ (1.79m), just a centimeter shy of her personal record. Freshman Danii Anglin took 10th in 5-8 (1.73m).
Robinson placed fifth in the 400 meters with a clocking of 55.59 seconds. The time is two-hundredths off her outdoor best from earlier this season.
The men’s 4x200-meter relay of third-year sophomore Ardell Inlay, sophomore Demar Francis, third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz and sophomore Virgil Steward took fifth in a time of 1:26.12. The quartet ranks fourth in USD program history with the time.
Fourth-year junior Jack Durst tied for ninth in the men’s high jump with a make of 6-8 ¾ (2.05m).
The men’s and women’s 4x100-meter relays added top-10 finishes, with both narrowly missing the eight-team final set for Saturday.
Steward, Francis, Inlay and Kautz combined for a time of 40.75 seconds in the 4x100 relay, placing ninth. The squads’ season best is 40.62 seconds.
Kinney, Pulse, Robinson and Reifenrath also took 10th in the women’s 4x100 relay. The quartet clocked 46.10 seconds.
The Coyotes return to action at the Drake Relays on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m.
