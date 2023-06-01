ABERDEEN — Dakota Valley head softball coach T.C. Weinandt knew that Elk Point-Jefferson would make a surge at some point in their quarterfinal matchup of the South Dakota State Class A Softball Tournament.
His Panthers were ready.
Dakota Valley answered EPJ’s four-run top of the fourth with eight in the bottom on the way to a 15-5 victory in five innings on Thursday at the Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen.
“We told the girls they’re going to come back,” he said after the victory. “They have an amazing following. They’re loud and intense. We knew they were going to be dangerous. We knew they would make their surge.”
Dakota Valley balanced its 15-hit barrage, with five different players recording two or more hits. Madelyn Munch went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Avry Trotter also had three hits. Brennen Trotter doubled and singled, driving in four. Emma Wiese and Mia Riibe each had two hits. Addie Dickson and Ashlynn Stusse each posted a hit in the victory.
Alyssa Chytka and Nicole Wells each had two hits for Elk Point-Jefferson. Grace Schuh posted a triple. Cera Schmitz and Josie Curry each had a hit.
Wiese pitched the first four innings, striking out four, for the win. Danica Torrez took the loss, striking out four in three innings of work.
Dakota Valley scored in the first on Munch’s double, but had another runner cut down at the plate by the Huskies defense. A line drive double-play followed, ending the threat.
The Panthers broke through with four runs in the third, only to have the Huskies answer with four of their own to pull back within one, 5-4. But Dakota Valley came right back, scoring eight runs on six hits to put the game out of reach.
The Panthers’ day started by having to wait out the rain. A mid-day storm pushed the 3 p.m. game between West Central and Beresford back two hours, but the four-field complex allowed the Panthers and Huskies to play at their designated time.
“We timed it out well. We were still at the hotel,” Weinandt said. “Jo (Auch) from the Activities Association did a great job of keeping everyone informed. They did as much as they could.”
Playing through the rain to start their contest didn’t faze the Panthers, either.
“Our girls have gone through a lot. They’ve probably played more games than anybody in the state this season, regardless of class,” Weinandt said. “We’ve played in the cold, in the rain. They’re a resilient little group.”
Weinandt is hoping that resilience shows up today (Friday), as the Panthers face unbeaten West Central. The Trojans downed Beresford 16-1 earlier Thursday evening.
“They’ve beaten us three times in a row. They’ve got great bats and a great pitcher. There are a lot of teams that have one or the other, and they have both,” he said. “They do a great job of preparing.”
Beresford and EPJ will play the 12:30 p.m. consolation game today.
West Central 16, Beresford 1
West Central scored in each inning, including eight in the second and five to end the game in the fourth, in a 16-1 victory over Beresford in the Class A quarterfinals Thursday evening.
Izzi Parsons went 4-for-4 and Emillee Stofferahn had a home run and a double for West Central. Elisabeth Miller went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Hanna Raethz doubled and singled. Jocelyn Nilson also had two hits. Caitlyn Hoff tripled, and Kaylee Olson and Kadence Lupkes each had a hit in the victory.
Brenna Dann and Ivy Keiser each had a hit for Beresford.
Stofferahn picked up the win, striking out seven and allowing one unearned run. Dann took the loss.
