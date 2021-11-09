SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swimming and diving team member Stella Fairbanks has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Diver of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Fairbanks, a sophomore from Highland, Michigan, earns the honor for the second time this season and the seventh in her career.
She placed third in the one-meter competition at the Coyotes Extravaganza held at Midco Aquatic Center with a score of 233.35.
She added a fourth-place effort of 227.95 on the three-meter board.
The Coyotes will close the first semester part of their schedule be competing in the three-day Augustana Invitational at Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls on Nov. 18-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.