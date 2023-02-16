BASKETBALL
NEB. GIRLS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-5 AT CROFTON
First Round, Feb. 13
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38, Osmond-Randolph 25
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Crofton 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 23
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 21
Championship, Feb. 16
Ponca 39, Crofton 34
D1-3 AT BANCROFT
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Walthill 37
Tri County Northeast 48, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20
Championship, Feb. 16
Bancroft-Rosalie 67, Tri County Northeast 30
D1-4 AT HARTINGTON
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Bloomfield 24
Norfolk Catholic 51, Wausa 34
Championship, Feb. 16
Hartington Cedar Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 33
D1-5 AT NIOBRARA
First Round, Feb. 13
Boyd County 63, Creighton 34
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Boyd County 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 38
Elgin Public-Pope John 61, Plainview 56
Championship, Feb. 16
Elgin Public/Pope John 40, Boyd County 32
D2-4 AT HUMPHREY
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Winside 16
Wynot 59, Howells/Dodge 46
Championship, Feb. 16
Wynot 40, Humphrey St. Francis 35
D2-5 AT O’NEILL
First Round, Feb. 13
Chambers-Wheeler Central 39, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Semifinals, Feb. 14
St. Mary’s 66, CWC 30
Stuart 51, Santee 43
Championship, Feb. 16
St. Mary’s 68, Stuart 33
