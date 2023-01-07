MITCHELL — The 40th annual Hanson Girls’ Basketball Classic will be played Jan. 14 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Five area teams will participate in the eight-game event, highlighted by a matchup between Wagner and Vermillion at 8:30 p.m. Centerville draws Arlington at 1 p.m. Viborg-Hurley faces Wolsey-Wessington at 5:30 p.m. Parkston plays Florence-Henry at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.