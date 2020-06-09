EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ‘Welcome To The League’ series, which profiles young players across the South Central League and their adjustments to amateur baseball
LESTERVILLE — Game nights in Lesterville meant one thing for a young Michael Drotzmann: He was going to stay busy.
He was one of those kids chasing foul balls.
He and his friend, Tanner Van Driel, would also put on an impromptu home run derby on the small field adjacent to the main baseball field in the small Yankton County community.
That was their routine for many years while their fathers played amateur baseball — Drotzmann’s father, Jim, then began an umpiring career that continues to this day.
“I remember being around here all the time,” Michael, a 2019 Yankton High School graduate, said.
He’s still around.
But now in a much different role: He’s now playing for his father’s old team.
“I knew I wanted to play here since I was a little boy,” Drotzmann said before Sunday night’s South Central League home game against Crofton.
Finally he has his opportunity.
Drotzmann is one of two newcomers to the Lesterville amateur baseball team, along with Ethan Wishon, another 2019 Yankton High School newcomer. Van Driel is also on the team and has played for the Broncs for a couple years now.
As Drotzmann put it, there’s definitely a sense of ‘finally’ for him — he’s waited for years to have the opportunity to suit up for the Broncs.
“It’s just a breath of fresh air,” he said. “It’s surreal.”
The same goes for his role with the South Dakota State football program, he added.
“It’s just like playing football for the Jackrabbits, it’s amazing,” Drotzmann said. “It’s a whole different level, but to actually be in this spot now is pretty special to me.”
As the excitement built for Drotzmann’s amateur debut, he wanted to recruit his friend — and former high school baseball and football teammate — Wishon to the Broncs.
“I came to a game here last year and I remembered that it was such a good atmosphere,” Wishon said before Sunday’s game.
“I could see that it was a cool team with no issues; that they all got along.”
Both newcomers have played key roles for Lesterville in its 3-0 start to the SCL season, and the idea that they could each come in right away and play was attractive to them.
“It’s somewhere where he could win games and play right away,” Drotzmann said. “He was excited about it, and I’m glad we got him here.”
Although both players were key contributors to Yankton’s American Legion squad a year ago, there are still adjustments to the amateur level, they said.
“I was still nervous right away,” Wishon said.
“Usually it’s that first grounder or that first pitch, and once you get past that, you calm down. Once you see it one time, then you’re fine.”
While some amateur baseball newcomers may be adjusting to pitches that are, at times, coming in faster than they’re accustomed to, Wishon is in a situation where he’s adjusting to the other direction — as a baseball player at South Dakota State, he routinely sees pitches at 90 miles per hour.
“There’s still a little bit of an adjustment,” Wishon said. “Guys in college can locate their pitches a little bit better.”
Amateur baseball also provides another adjustment for newcomers: They are, at times, tasked with facing guys a decade or more older than them.
Drotzmann particularly mentioned Lee Heimes, the mid-40s player/manager for the Wynot Expos.
“They’re legends and I got to grow up watching them play, and now I’m playing against them,” Drotzmann said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.