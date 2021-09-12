SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks improved to 6-1-1 with a 2-0 victory over O’Gorman on Saturday.
Gavin Fortner scored off an Ethan Yasat pass for Yankton. The second Yankton score was an own-goal by O’Gorman, with Yankton Jacob Kirchner credited for the goal.
Zach Loest made one save as the Bucks goalkeeper recorded his fifth shutout of the season.
Yankton begins a stretch of four straight matches against Eastern South Dakota Conference opponents on Tuesday, traveling to Huron. Start time is set for 6 p.m.
Yankton lost the JV match 2-0. Patrick Gurney made two saves in goal for Yankton.
