Joe Gokie seems to have a problem.
He can’t stop stealing.
Bases, that is.
Three times in a season-opening American Legion baseball doubleheader against Huron on May 31, Gokie stole second base and then third base on consecutive pitches, and then scampered home.
And his thievery has continued ever since.
“Any way I can impact the game, that’s my goal,” said Gokie, who recently graduated from Yankton High School and is in his third season with the Legion baseball team.
Which he has.
Through nine games this season, Gokie has recorded 18 stolen bases and is batting .542 (13-for-24) with three doubles. He is also Yankton’s top pitcher, with a 2-0 record and a 0.60 earned run average
“He’s one of the most important pieces of our team, for sure,” Yankton Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence said.
Particularly on the bases.
The first step in being able to average two steals per game is, of course, a consistent ability to reach base, and Gokie’s improvement there so far this summer is a credit to his experience and off-season work, according to Lawrence.
Even on batted balls not hit all that hard, or seemingly routine to infielders, Gokie’s speed has forced the defense to make a hurried play.
“It’s something that is very hard to defend against, because you rush and so many things can go wrong,” Lawrence said.
That threat of a steal or an extra base can also have a down-the-line effect on Gokie’s teammates, his coach added. For example, in a game earlier this week, Gokie sped home and scored from second base on a ball hit to the outfield, but the throw went all the way to home, which enabled the hitter to reach second base.
“They weren’t going to throw Joe out, but we gained an extra base just by the threat of him scoring from second,” Lawrence said.
Quick to spread out the credit, Gokie said Post 12 has several players who can gain an extra base or who can capitalize when they’re given the ‘green light’ to steal.
“A lot of our guys can do that, too,” Gokie said.
Experience can undoubtedly play a role in knowing when to be aggressive on the basepaths, and Lawrence credited Gokie’s evolution and development from his first legion season.
There’s even a particular ‘welcome-to-Legion’ moment that stands out to both Gokie and his coach.
Early in Gokie’s first Legion season, Yankton Post 12 took the field against Rapid City Post 22, which was an experience against a powerhouse program that provided Gokie and his teammates with a “big learning curve,” according to their coach.
“That was pretty crazy,” Gokie said, with a chuckle.
“It really came at me fast. You go from seeing 70 (miles per hour) to all of a sudden seeing 90 or 95.”
What has especially enabled Gokie to turn a corner from last year into this year (between the spring high school club season and now legion season) was his dedication to the weight room and training opportunities during the off-season according to his coach.
“He lived there,” Lawrence said.
“As a program, you try to convince kids to do that, but he embraced it. When you see him now, there’s a night and day difference in his physical stature.”
And that work has transitioned directly to home plate.
“He’s able to hit balls out now,” Lawrence said. ‘He’s able to do things that I haven’t had a lot of kids do before.”
The same kind of development has been seen on the pitching mound, as well.
In the opening round of the high school playoffs last month, Gokie held Pierre to four hits in a 7-1 victory for the Bucks.
“They had beaten us in some big games in the last few years, so that one felt really good,” Gokie said.
In terms of his pitching improvements, Gokie credited Josh Teichroew, a long-time coach in the Yankton baseball system (and who was recently promoted to head coach of the Mount Marty University baseball program).
“He’s really helped me,” Gokie said.
Yankton Post 12 will compete in the Lewis & Clark Classic, which begins today (Friday) and concludes Sunday. Yankton will face Sioux Falls Post 911 and Spearfish today, and Huron and Blair, Nebraska, on Saturday.
