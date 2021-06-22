EDITOR’S NOTE: This is latest installment of a series from the Press & Dakotan’s Bailey Zubke, as he explores amateur baseball and the South Central League for the first time.
MENNO — 2020 was a crazy year for everyone, but for small towns across South Dakota, one thing didn’t change.
“When COVID was going on, there was nothing else going on other than baseball,” Menno Mad Frog manager Ryan Liebl said. “This is the thing that the town comes to watch. These guys look forward to putting on a show for everybody.”
Liebl said at times during last summer’s COVID-19 pandemic, there would be 500 fans showing up to the Lily Pad, Menno’s home baseball diamond, just to get out of the house and watch a game. The trend hasn’t died down, as from what I could tell there was still a large showing for a Father’s Day match-up with Lesterville.
I have seen Lesterville on the road three times now, in Yankton, Tabor and now Menno. One thing I have noticed for the Broncs, their fans travel quite well. There was a strong collection of Bronc fans lining the third base line Sunday night, and they weren’t afraid to make some noise.
As for the Mad Frogs, the bleachers were full as the team stepped onto the field Sunday night. Even with some technical issues with the scoreboard, the park was buzzing as Lesterville jumped out to an early lead.
The Lily Pad is tucked away on the south east side of town, and there is no doubt you are in rural South Dakota when you are at the park. There are fields around the outside of the outfield fence and the Menno Livestock Auction barn behind the grandstands.
It is a clean park itself, with the grandstand full shaded from the summer heat and the concession stand a few steps away, it is easy to grab a burger and enjoy the game.
“What we love about it (the park) is you can park all around it,” Liebl said. “You can back up your pick up anywhere you want…. It’s just a fan friendly environment and our concession stand is as good as they come.”
One feature I didn’t notice right away but really makes the Lily Pad unique is the home run porch in right field.
“We got a home run deck that we put in for my friend Jarud Lang that passed away a year and a half ago,” Liebl said. “We put that up for him as a special thing for him.”
It’s difficult to follow up the sights and experience of Czech Days in Tabor, but Menno provided me with the passion for baseball that small towns around the area don’t lack. These teams lay it on the line for their town, and have a great time doing so.
“This gives the community something to support and it gives us something to do,” Liebl said. “It keeps a small community together, it really does. I guarantee Lesterville is the same way, it’s what these towns look forward to in the summer. They have something to come out and support.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
