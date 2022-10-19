WATERTOWN — After a fourth place finish a year ago, the Yankton Gazelles dance team is looking for more.
Yankton will compete in the South Dakota State Class AA Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships, Saturday at Watertown Civic Arena.
As the Gazelles dance team made its final preparations for state this week, head coach Stacy Ryken reminded the team of how far they’ve come in the past three months.
“If you don’t believe we’ve made progress, watch the video from our parents preview,” she said, quoting what she told the team in practice. “When you compare that to ESD (Eastern South Dakota Conference), we are sharper, we have more energy.”
The fourth place finish the Gazelles had a year ago is a starting target, Ryken said.
“We’re hoping to see us beat some of the top teams in the state,” she said. “We want to finish in the top four. If we gain, we could finish third, second or first.”
Yankton scored 274.5 in Pom at the Brandon Valley Invitational and 289 in Jazz at the Huron Invitational. Both of those scores are in the sights of the Gazelles.
“We’ve also talked about beating ourselves,” Ryken said, referring to their top scores on the season. “We want to beat those scores. If we do that, we have a good chance.”
The Yankton dance team will compete their Pom routine at approximately 11:27 a.m., with their Jazz routine at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The three hours in between routines won’t seem like much on Saturday, Ryken noted.
“That time goes by really fast when you’re there,” she said.
Yankton Cheer
Yankton’s cheer team is also looking to climb the standings after a last place finish a year ago.
The Gazelles have worked hard to move forward, said first-year head coach Madalyn Wells.
“Of all the teams I’ve coached, this team is definitely the most determined,” she said.
The Gazelles started the season with a routine that had the potential to score over 200 points if the team hit its marks. Of late, the team has done just that.
“At the end, the scores are continuing to go up,” Wells said. “That’s what you want in a rising program.”
A 200-point routine would have put the Gazelles 11th in last year’s state meet. This year’s squad, though, is aiming higher.
“We’ve added a few more difficult stunts that we’ve been hitting consistently at practice,” Wells said. “If we have the same energy, the same execution and zero deductions, we can get in the top five, top 10 at state.”
The Yankton cheer team is scheduled to compete at approximately 12:31 p.m.
Class A
The Dakota Valley dance team will go for its 13th straight state title when they take the floor on Friday evening.
Dakota Valley will compete in Pom and Jazz, and will be the first dance team to take the floor in competition. Beresford, runner-up last year in the program’s first season, will compete in Pom and Hip Hop. Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian will compete in Pom and Jazz.
The Dakota Valley cheer team, which finished second to 15-time defending champion Sioux Valley a year ago, will look to knock the Cossacks off the top spot. Also competing in cheer are Bon Homme, Parkston, Platte-Geddes-ACDC and Wagner.
Friday’s Class A session begins at 5 p.m., with awards set for approximately 8 p.m.
