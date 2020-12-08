HARTINGTON, Neb. — Tanner Pfiefer led Humphrey St. Francis to a 71-58 victory over Hartington-Newcastle Tuesday night in Hartington.
Pfiefer tallied 23 points for Humphrey St. Francis (3-0). Justin Leifeld added 16 points and Haustyn Forney 11.
Isaac Bruning led Hartington-Newcastle (1-2) with 20 points. Kobe Heitman contributed 12 points.
Hartington-Newcastle travels to play Pierce Saturday. Humphrey St. Francis travels to face Riverside Thursday.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (3-0) 26 20 10 15 —71
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (1-2) 8 12 15 23 —58
Creighton 69, Wausa 46
WAUSA, Neb. — John Mitchell scored 34 points to lead Creighton past Wausa 69-46 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Cade Hammer added 17 points for Creighton.
Creighton, 2-0, concludes a three-game road trip at Neligh-Oakdale on Friday. Wausa, 1-2, hosts Elgin Public-Pope John on Saturday.
