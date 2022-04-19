Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach

Allan Bertram, a founder of the Sacred Hoops Basketball Academy and a longtime high school basketball coach in South Dakota, has been named the next head women’s basketball coach at Mount Marty University, the institution announced Tuesday.
Bertram won 254 games in his high school coaching career, including the past two seasons as the head girls’ basketball coach at Rapid City Central. In his two seasons at Central, he led the program to its winningest regular season in school history.
"While his coaching career is very impressive," Andy Bernatow, interim athletic director for MMU, said. "We're equally impressed with Coach Bertram's servant leadership with young athletes through the Sacred Hoops program."
He previously spent 17 seasons coaching boys’ basketball at Andes Central, Todd County and Chamberlain. In 12 seasons at Chamberlain, he led the Cubs to four Class A state tournament appearances, five district titles, four region championships and six conference crowns. He is the all-time winningest coach in Chamberlain history.
In 2018, Bertram joined longtime Red Cloud coach Matt Rama and longtime White River athletic director and coach Eldon Marshall in founding the Sacred Hoops Basketball Academy. Sacred Hoops is an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program that aims to give basketball opportunities to athletes regardless of where they live and has become one of the largest basketball programs in South Dakota with over 700 athletes playing summer basketball.
"My role as the owner and director of Sacred Hoops has allowed me to work with and help develop thousands of athletes across South Dakota and the Upper Midwest," Bertram said. "It has also given me the opportunity to meet so many outstanding parents and coaches across the area that will help strengthen the connection to Mount Marty University."
Bertram replaces Todd Schlimgen, who announced his resignation as head women’s basketball coach this past March. Schlimgen remains as head women’s golf coach, and has moved into an academic position as director of Career Services and student support adviser.
"Being a Lancer is an opportunity to help grow people through service and an opportunity to be part of an institution that values so many of the great values and morals that are needed to be the best version of yourself daily," Bertram said. "I am excited to continue to provide so many regional women’s basketball players an opportunity to play the game they love while obtaining a great degree at such an amazing university."
The Mount knocked it out of the park by hiring Coach Bertram to run the women's basketball program. He exemplifies the university's mission statement, and the student-athletes he leads at the Mount are going are going to really enjoy working with him.
