FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
CLASS 11AAA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 S.F. Washington (3-6) at No. 1 S.F. Jefferson (9-0), 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Brandon Valley (4-5) at No. 4 S.F. Lincoln (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 R.C. Stevens (3-6) at No. 2 O’Gorman (7-2), 6 p.m.
No. 6 S.F. Roosevelt (3-6) at No. 3 Harrisburg (7-2), 6 p.m.
CLASS 11AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Sturgis (4-5) at No. 1 Pierre (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Brookings (5-4) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Watertown (3-6) at No. 2 Tea Area (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Spearfish (4-5) at No. 3 Aberdeen Central (5-4), 6 p.m.
CLASS 11A
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Lennox (3-6) at No. 1 Dell Rapids (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Dakota Valley (6-3) at No. 4 S.F. Christian (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Madison (4-5) at No. 2 West Central (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Canton (5-4) at No. 3 Beresford (7-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 11B
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Deuel (8-1) at No. 1 Winner (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (8-1) at No. 4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (8-1), 7 p.m., Mount Vernon
No. 7 Hot Springs (7-2) at No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Redfield (6-3) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (9-0), 6 p.m.
CLASS 9AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Bon Homme (6-3) at No. 1 Wall (9-0), 7 p.m. CT
No. 5 Hanson (8-1) at No. 4 Hamlin (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion (7-2) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Parkston (8-1) at No. 3 Howard (9-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 9A
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 9 Canistota (5-4) at No. 1 Warner (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Philip (8-1) at No. 4 Harding County-Bison (7-2), 7 p.m. CT
No. 7 Castlewood (7-2) at No. 2 Lyman (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 3 Gregory (8-1)
CLASS 9B
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Avon (5-4) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (9-0), 6 p.m., Herreid
No. 12 Irene-Wakonda (4-5) at No. 4 Sully Buttes (7-2), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-4) at No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 6 DeSmet (6-3) at No. 3 Kadoka Area (6-3), 7 p.m. CT
NEB. PLAYOFFS
CLASS C2
First Round, Oct. 28
No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Battle Creek (7-2) at No. 8 Gordon-Rushville (6-3), 5 p.m. CT
No. 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3) at No. 5 Mitchell (8-1), 3 p.m. CT
No. 13 Archbishop Bergan (6-3) at No. 4 Malcolm (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Yutan (6-3) at No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at No. 6 Bishop Neumann (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Fillmore Central (7-2) at No. 7 Oakland-Craig (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Chase County (5-4) at No. 2 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS D1
Second Round, Oct. 28
No. 16 Sandy Creek (6-3) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Hi-Line (8-1) at No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5 p.m., Elmwood
No. 12 Heartland (7-2) at No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7 p.m., Neligh
No. 13 Summerland (6-3) at No. 4 Riverside (7-1), 6 p.m., Cedar Rapids
No. 14 Ravenna (7-2) at No. 3 Stanton (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Nebraska Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Thayer Central (8-1), 7 p.m., Hebron
No. 10 Crofton (6-3) at No. 7 Clarkson-Leigh (8-1), 7 p.m., Clarkson
No. 15 Weeping Water (5-4) at No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0), 6 p.m., Laurel
CLASS D2
Second Round, Oct. 28
No. 16 South Loup (6-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4 p.m., Howells
No. 9 Johnson-Brock (8-1) at No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 3:30 p.m. CT, Benkelman
No. 12 Central Valley (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills-Thedford (8-1), 6:30 p.m., Thedford
No. 13 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 4 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (9-0), 7 p.m., Bruning
No. 14 Twin Loup (7-2) at No. 3 Wynot (8-1), 5 p.m.
No. 11 Osceola (8-1) at No. 6 Bloomfield (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Elm Creek (8-1) at No. 7 Ainsworth (9-0), 5 p.m.
No. 15 Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock County (9-0), 4 p.m., Trenton
VOLLEYBALL
NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-5 AT CROFTON
Semifinals, Oct. 24
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22
Championship, Oct. 25
No. 1 Crofton (17-10) vs. No. 2 Ponca (22-10), 7 p.m.
D1-4 AT NORFOLK
First Round, Oct. 24
Bloomfield def. Osmond 3-0
Semifinals, Oct. 24
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Bloomfield 3-0
Championship, Oct. 25
No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic (22-10) vs. No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (27-3), 6 p.m.
D1-5 AT ELGIN
First Round, Oct. 24
Boyd County def. Creighton 3-0
Semifinals, Oct. 24
Plainview def. Niobrara-Verdigre 3-2
Elgin Public-Pope John def. Boyd County 3-0
Championship, Oct. 25
No. 2 Plainview (15-15) vs. No. 1 Elgin Public-Pope John (20-8), 7 p.m.
D2-4 AT WYNOT
Semifinals, Oct. 24
Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4
Winside def. Randolph 3-1
Championship, Oct. 25
No. 1 Wynot (20-10) vs. No. 2 Winside (16-12), 7 p.m.
