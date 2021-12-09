UPDATE 4:15 P.M.: Expected Snowstorm Wipes Out Area Events

NOTE: This article has been updated to include more postponements.
Several area contests scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10, have been moved due to the snowstorm expected to arrive late Thursday and early Friday.
— The Tripp-Delmont-Armour at Menno basketball doubleheader has been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 11. JV play will begin at 2 p.m., with varsity girls at 3:45 p.m. and varsity boys at 5:15 p.m.
— The Freeman at Viborg-Hurley basketball doubleheader will be played on Saturday in Hurley. Play will begin at 1 p.m.
— The Bloomfield at Winside basketball doubleheader has been postponed to Jan. 27, 2022.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
