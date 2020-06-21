SCOTLAND — Joey Slama went 6-for-6 and Chase Kortan homered to help Tabor cruise past Scotland 20-3 in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night in Scotland.
Slama doubled twice, added four singles and drove in three runs for Tabor (8-1), while Kortan had four RBI. Bryce Scieszinski tacked on three hits and four runs scored, and Mace Merkwan had three RBI.
Tabor pounded out 23 hits and scored nine runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Chad Hovorka scattered 10 hits in a complete game victory on the mound.
For Scotland (0-9), Jeff Honner went 3-4, while Nathan Kucera and Luke Winckler both had two hits. Jac Conrad took the loss.
Tabor visits Crofton on Tuesday and Scotland visits Tabor on Thursday.
TABOR (8-1) 041 023 019 — 20 23 1
SCOTLAND (0-9) 002 000 010 — 3 10 2
Platte 5, South Central 4
GREGORY — Richard Sternberg doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs as the Platte Killer Tomatoes held off South Central 5-4 in amateur baseball action Sunday in Gregory.
Jarod Severson had the other two hits for Platte, which led 4-0 in the fourth inning. Hunter Hewitt pitched six innings for the victory.
For South Central, Brandon McKnight doubled and singled, and Aaron Vomacka singled twice. J.J. Beck took the loss.
