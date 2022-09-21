The No. 8 Concordia Bulldogs defeated the Mount Marty Lancers in a GPAC matchup here at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena 25-23, 25-13, 25-16 Wednesday night.
Concordia improved to 13-1 (4-1 GPAC), while Mount Marty fell to 6-7 (1-4 GPAC).
Lancers head coach Belen Albertos was happy with the effort her team gave in the match despite the result.
“Today we show that we can play at their level,” Albertos said. “We need to keep those moments (where we are playing at their level) longer in time to make sure in the second and the third set we are right there (competing) too. Overall, I was telling the team that I was happy with our performance. There are little things that we need to clean up.”
The Lancers showed that level of play in the first set, as they kept up with the Bulldogs. Concordia’s lead was never greater than three points throughout the set. The set was so even that the first timeout in the set was not called into Albertos huddled her team together 23-21.
MMU fought back to tie the game at 23, prompting a Concordia timeout. However, the Bulldogs would score the last two points of the set to win it, 25-23.
“I was seeing the way that we were playing and there was nothing wrong,” Albertos said. “(Concordia) was getting more points but I think they find a way to be on the other side and come back during the set. The (players) did it all on their own. They followed the game plan. I was really impressed (during) their first set with our performance.”
One area of the game that Concordia took advantage of throughout the game was on its block. Albertos acknowledged that the Lancers were at a height disadvantage in the match but stated that her team did a decent job of following the gameplan of playing faster.
“We need to run faster,” she said. “We have to find what our weapons are. For us, running faster offense (is a weapon) because we are no bigger than them on the net (as well as) trying to get single blocks. Overall, they did a good job.”
In the second and third sets, Mount Marty started the sets well, but Concordia took advantage when the Lancers were out of position to pull away earlier in the sets.
“(Concordia) ran a really fast offensive,” Albertos said. “We are not used to being that fast on the block. I told (our players) you have to get there somehow. We cannot have a hit without no blocks or single blocks. They’re already good enough. I feel like maybe like having a better time on the blocking (will help us).”
The schedule does not get any easier for the Lancers, as they travel to Jamestown to take on the No. 4 ranked Jimmies Saturday. Albertos’ team will have a chance to work upon the effort it put forth tonight against Concordia. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Harold Newman Arena.
