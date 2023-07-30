REDFIELD — Tabor scored seven runs in the first inning and claimed an 8-1 victory over Platte-Geddes in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Redfield.
The victory advanced Tabor to a matchup with Clark-Willow Lake today (Sunday). The game will start at approximately 5 p.m. due to a rain delay.
Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-3 with a double for Tabor. Logan Winckler had two hits. Brady Bierema doubled. Easton Mudder added a hit in the victory.
Tanner Dyk and Aiden Bultje each had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Carter Lenz doubled. Joey Foxley and Jaxon Christensen each had a hit in the effort.
Winckler was credited with the win, pitching 3 1/3 innings of relief. Rothschadl started, striking out eight and allowing one hit in 3 2/3 innings of work. Dakota Munger took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Castlewood-Clear Lake 1
REDFIELD — Elk Point-Jefferson built a 4-0 lead on the way to a 5-1 victory over Castlewood-Clear Lake in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Redfield.
Ty Trometer doubled for EPJ, which advances to face Salem-Montrose-Canova today (Sunday) at 3 p.m. Keaton Gale, Kayden Moore and Evan Hailey each had a hit in the victory.
Kegan Tvedt, Lane Tvedt, Booker Schooley and Quincy Thu each had a hit for CCL.
Gale pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10, for the victory. Schooley took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work, with Jeremiah Wiersma striking out three in two innings of no-hit relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.