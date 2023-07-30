Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.