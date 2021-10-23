VERMILLION -- Trailing 20-14, the University of South Dakota football team had the ball first-and-goal from the Illinois State nine-yard-line with three minutes to play.
The next four plays totaled five yards and the Coyotes turned the ball over on downs, giving the Redbirds the ball back. The Coyote defense held strong, but the offense couldn’t convert and the No. 15 Coyotes fell to Illinois State 20-14 Saturday inside the DakotaDome.
“I think the right call there is to try and win the football game and if you don’t win it, we had all of our timeouts to be able to get another short field possession, which we did,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “We can’t throw an interception on first down and not give ourselves a chance.”
The first down play from the nine was a pass from back-up Cole Stenstrom that sailed over the head of an open Brett Samson.
The second down run gained no yards and the third down pass was incomplete, bringing up fourth down from the nine. Stenstrom, in for the injured Carson Camp, had to escape pressure in the pocket and scrambled for five yards before being taken down and turning the ball over in the process.
Stenstrom threw an interception on the first play of the final drive, and Illinois State could kneel out the clock. Stenstrom threw one touchdown and two interceptions in nearly three quarters of relief for the injured Camp.
“I think Cole did a good job of keeping his head, it’s tough to ask a young quarterback to come in, especially in the Missouri Valley and play against a high caliber defense like Illinois State has,” Samson said.
Illinois State jumped ahead early by marching their way down the field and converting on a 47-yard field goal with 4:38 to play in the first quarter. The 3-0 lead held at the end of one quarter.
The Redbirds jumped ahead by two scores when running back Cole Mueller broke free for a 69-yard touchdown with 13:22 to play in the second quarter. On the ensuing possession, Carson Camp threw an incomplete pass on first down, and on the second play of the drive, he took a hit by Shanon Reid.
Camp was injured on the play and he fumbled the ball giving Illinois State the ball in USD territory. The Redbirds gained two yards on the drive and had a 40-yard field goal blocked by Reese Edwards.
Stenstrom entered the game for the injured Camp at quarterback. The Coyotes gained one first down on the drive and had to punt. The Coyote defense held strong, forcing a three-and-out. On the punt, Stephen Hillis jumped the edge perfectly and deflected the kick, giving USD the ball at their own 49.
The Coyotes finally got on the board as they worked their way down the field, scoring on a 7-yard pass from Stenstrom to Brett Samson. The extra point for Mason Lorber is good and the Coyotes cut the ISU lead to three.
Illinois State takes the ball off the Coyote touchdown drive and gets into field goal range with four seconds remaining in the half. A 40-yarder is good and Illinois State led 13-7 at the halftime break.
The second half opens with three straight punts, and on the Coyotes second drive on the half, Stenstrom throws an interception to Kenton Wilhoit, who returns it for a touchdown. Illinois State built a 13-point 20-7 to lead with 10:11 remaining in the third quarter.
Neither offense could muster as much as a couple first downs the remainder of the quarter. The Coyote offense got rolling on their first drive of the fourth quarter, marching down the field and scoring on a 5-yard Travis Theis touchdown run. The Coyotes trailed 20-14 following the touchdown with 11:28 to play.
“Cole did some good things, he made some throws, made some plays,” Nielson said. “But you can’t have the gross mistakes, the gross mistakes in this league are going to cost you, and you give up a defensive score, your chances of winning in this league are not very good.”
The Coyotes got the ball back with 6:49 remaining, and drove down the field before the turnover-on-downs.
The two big plays, a 69-yard touchdown run and a pick-six, put the Coyotes in a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out from.
The Coyotes now have a bye week to rest up as Nielson said the team is dealing with a handful of injuries. The Coyotes are at Western Illinois Nov. 6 at noon.
