For Yankton’s Grace Behrns, finding her second home for college was a long time coming.
The pitcher for the South Dakota Renegades club team found the right fit for her on and off the softball field as she signed with Iowa Central Community College Tritons Thursday at Yankton High School.
“I'm glad I found the right school,” Behrns said. “It took a while, but I finally found what I’ll call home.”
Behrns, who will play her senior season with the Yankton Gazelles, said the campus at Iowa Central was one of the main factors in her making the decision to attend.
“It feels like a four-year university,” she said. “It's awesome. It felt like my second home when I stepped on campus.”
Also, the dynamic that Tritons head coach Bo Tjebben and assistant coach Cassie Tjebben, his daughter, create for the team contributed to Behrns’ decision to play softball at Iowa Central.
“Coach Bo and coach Cassie are father and daughter, so they have a different relationship (with each other and the team),” Behrns said. “They make everyone feel at home and they're super awesome.”
Bo Tjebben said the first time he saw Grace play, he knew that she would be a welcome addition to the Tritons’ team.
“I knew right away that we wanted her,” Tjebben said. “I was going to do everything I could in our power for a junior college to get her to commit to us.”
Behrns got in communication with the Tritons by emailing Cassie Tjebben to watch her highlight video. Bo Tjebben was impressed right away by how effective of a pitcher Behrns is.
“Her presence on the mound is unbelievable,” Tjebben said. “The other thing that I like about her is that she does swing the bat very well and she can play other positions. She plays outfield also.”
Tjebben added that he sees Behrns being one of the team’s top pitchers right away and a leader off the field with her positive energy.
Behrns wants to use the opportunity to attend a community college to get playing time and possibly get to a four-year university after two years at Iowa Central.
“I want to go into the season with the mindset of getting better, especially as a freshman,” she said. “I have a lot of room to grow. It's only a two-year (college) so I hope to go on and play at another four-year (university) after, so I hope to get a lot better.”
