MENNO — The Scotland-Menno Trappers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to escape the Centerville Tornadoes 3-2 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Bryce Sattler and Erick Buechler each had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Ajay Herrboldt tripled. Parker Hochstein and Brayden Sattler each had a hit in the victory.
Brady Schroedermeier doubled for Centerville. Noah Schoenfelder and Brennen Tople each had a hit.
Bryce Sattler picked up the win, striking out eight batters in 6 2/3 innings of work. Trent Guthmiller got the final out for the save. Luke Knight took the loss in relief of Schroedermeier, who struck out eight in his five innings of work.
Scotland-Menno, 4-2, hosts Parkston on Saturday in Menno. Centerville hosts Freeman-Canistota on Friday.
Dell Rapids 17, Parkston 4
PARKSTON — Dell Rapids powered past Parkston 17-4 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Kaleb Weber doubled for Parkston. Jeff Schnabel and Carter Sommer each had a hit for the Trojans.
Caden Donohue took the loss.
Parkston, 2-3, travels to face Scotland-Menno on Saturday.
