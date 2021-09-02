OMAHA, Neb. — South Dakota survived being outshot 28-0 in earning a scoreless draw against Creighton in women’s soccer action on Thursday at Morrison Stadium.
Creighton had 10 shots on goal, all stopped by USD fifth year senior Emma Harkleroad. The Coyotes recorded their third shutout of the season and have only allowed two goals in four games on the season.
The match marked the third time this season USD went to overtime.
USD moved to 1-1-2 on the season while Creighton recorded its first tie and sits at 3-1-1.
The Coyotes travel to Northern Iowa on Sunday to face the Panthers at 1 p.m. The Yotes are back home to face Drake on Sept. 9 and then host Northern Iowa for senior day on Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.