JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown built a 45-21 halftime lead on the way to a 90-47 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday.
All five Jamestown starters scored in double figures, led by Kia Tower’s 16 points. Noelle Josephson finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Audrey Rodakowski posted 13 points and 14 rebounds. Hannah DeMars and Emma Stoehr each had 11 points in the victory.
Karlee McKinney led Mount Marty with eight points. Aubrey Twedt and Sarah Castaneda each had six points.
Mount Marty, 4-15 overall and 2-14 in the GPAC, travels to Midland on Wednesday.
MOUNT MARTY (4-15)
Karlee McKinney 3-11 0-2 8, Aubrey Twedt 1-4 4-4 6, Callie Otkin 2-5 0-0 5, Peyton Stolle 1-1 0-0 3, Bailey Kortan 0-7 0-0 0, Sarah Castaneda 1-2 4-4 6, Carlie Wetzel 2-6 0-0 5, Lexi Hochstein 1-1 2-2 5, Alexsis Kemp 1-4 0-0 3, Kayla Jacobson 1-3 0-0 2, Megan Hirsch 1-2 0-0 2, Bella Vitek 1-1 0-0 2, Eve Millar 0-2 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-1 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 0-2 0-0 0, Alexis Arens 0-2 0-0 0, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-54 10-12 47.
JAMESTOWN (12-6)
Kia Tower 6-12 0-0 16, Noelle Josephson 4-10 3-4 14, Audrey Rodakowski 5-7 3-4 13, Hannah DeMars 4-11 1-2 11, Emma Stoehr 4-6 3-5 11, Correy Hickman 3-3 1-1 9, Courtney Lloyd 1-2 5-6 7, McKenna Becher 2-3 2-2 7, Anni Stier 0-1 2-2 2, Taylor Froslie 0-3 0-0 0, Macy Savela 0-4 0-0 0, Kayla Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Gracie Bohl 0-2 0-0 0, Jordynn Toliver 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-66 20-26 90.
MOUNT MARTY 10 11 9 17 — 47
JAMESTOWN 20 25 28 17 — 90
Three-Pointers: UJ 12-29 (Tower 4-6, Josephson 3-6, DeMars 2-4, Hickman 2-2, Becher 1-1, Stoehr 0-2, Stier 0-1, Froslie 0-2, Savela 0-4, Buchanan 0-1), MMU 7-28 (McKinney 2-5, Otkin 1-4, Stolle 1-1, Wetzel 1-4, Hochstein 1-1, Kemp 1-4, Twedt 0-3, Kortan 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Berndt 0-2, Arens 0-1). Rebounds: UJ 47 (Rodakowski 14), MMU 26 (Twedt 5). Blocked Shots: UJ 3, MMU 0. Steals: UJ 12 (Josephson 5), MMU 6 (Otkin 2, Kortan 2). Assists: UJ 18 (three with 3), MMU 8 (Kortan 2, Bergland 2). Personal Fouls: MMU 22, UJ 17. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 22, UJ 14.
