BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Crofton downed Wausa 25-18, 26-24, for the championship of the Knox County Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Jayden Jordan had seven kills and nine digs, and Ella Wragge had seven kills and two ace serves for Crofton. Alexis Folkers finished with 21 assists, two ace serves and seven digs. Caitlin Guenther had six kills and two blocks (one solo), and Ellie Tramp added seven digs in the victory.
For Wausa, Sienna West had 15 assists and Reghan Bloomquist had four kills to lead the way. Ali Lundberg and Alexa Cunningham each had two blocks. Hunter West and Abrille Nelson each had six digs for the Vikings.
Crofton, 13-10, travels to Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday. Wausa, 13-8, travels to Wynot on Thursday.
In the third place match, Creighton rallied past Bloomfield 22-25, 25-16, 25-22. The teams will play again in Bloomfield on Thursday.
H-N Tri.
Hart.-New. 2, Tri County NE 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle outlasted Tri- County Northeast in a prep volleyball triangular on Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Erin Meisenheimer had 10 kills and Lauren Howell had six kills for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten finished with 25 assists, four ace serves and 11 digs. Mani Lange had two ace serves. Zoey Gratzfeld posted three blocks. Kennadi Peitz had 23 digs, Olivia Grutsch posted 21 digs and Erin Folkers added five kills and 16 digs in the victory.
Hart.-New. 2, Winside 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Lauren Howell posted eight kills and two ace serves as Hartington-Newcastle swept Winside 25-22, 25-12 as part of a volleyball triangular on Tuesday.
Erin Folkers posted six kills, and Alivia Morten had 18 assists, three ace serves and 11 digs for Hartington-Newcastle. Olivia Grutsch posted 22 digs, Mani Lange had eight digs and Zoey Gratzfeld added two blocks in the victory.
Hartington-Newcastle, 6-17, takes on Walthill on Thursday.
Other Matches
Wagner 3, Parkston 1
PARKSTON — Wagner outlasted Parkston 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
For Wagner, Emma Yost led the way with 19 kills and 22 digs. Shona Kocer posted 10 kills and four blocks. Macy Koupal had 39 assists, 12 digs, four blocks and three ac serves. Avari Bruguier had eight kills and 14 digs. Shalayne Nagel added 12 digs, three blocks and three ace serves in the victory.
For Parkston, Brielle Bruening posted 13 kills, 14 digs and two blocks to lead a balanced attack. Mya Nuebel had 11 kills, 21 digs and two ace serves. Allison Ziebart finished with 11 kills and 13 digs. Faith Oakley posted 39 assists, 21 digs and three ace serves. Kiauna Hargens posted 15 digs and Baylee Schoenfelder had 14 digs for the Trojans.
Wagner hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday. Parkston travels to Parker on Thursday.
Parkston won the JV match 25-21, 25-23.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Alcester-Hudson 2
IRENE — Irene-Wakonda rallied past Alcester-Hudson 18-25, 16-25, 25-13, 25-18, 15-6 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Nora O’Malley finished with seven kills, four blocks and four ace serves for Irene-Wakonda. In the match, O’Malley recorded her 127th career ace serve, breaking the Eagles record set by Taylor Lee.
Irene-Wakonda’s Willa Freeman recorded 42 digs in the match, a career-high and three shy of a school record.
Also for the Eagles, Madison Orr had seven kills and four blocks. Emma Orr had six kills and 12 assists. McKenna Mork had six kills, seven assists and eight digs. Katie Knodel had 22 digs and three ace serves. Jordan Bak added 17 digs for Irene-Wakonda.
Irene-Wakonda, 11-11, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday.
DR St. Mary 3, Centerville 2
CENTERVILLE — Courtney Brown posted 19 kills and three blocks to lead Dell Rapids St. Mary past Centerville 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-9, in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Maya Heinitz posted eight kills and 14 digs for St. Mary. Brianna Lindeman finished with 13 assists and four ace serves. Ella Griffin had 10 ace serves. Joasie Baumberger had 13 digs and Whitney Warwick added 12 digs in the victory.
Mya Bendt posted six kills, 12 digs and three ace serves, and Sophie Eide had six kills for Centerville. Macey Hostetler had 20 assists, 12 digs and four ace serves. Thea Gust posted five kills, 14 digs and three ace serves. Bailey Hansen had five kills and Lillie Eide had 19 digs in the effort.
Centerville hosts Avon on Thursday.
O-R-R 3, Freeman 1
OLDHAM — Oldham-Ramona-Rutland outlasted Freeman 25-13, 25-15, 20-25, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Julia Trygstad had 16 kills and five blocks to lead O-R-R. Brooklyn Hageman had 18 assists. Paige Hanson posted 15 assists and three ace serves. Alivia Spilde had 13 digs, Alivia Bickett had 27 digs and Sine Matson added 21 digs in the victory.
Erin Uecker posted 13 kills, and Kate Miller had 11 kills and 13 digs to lead Freeman. Ava Ammann had 30 assists. Lily Wipf posted three ace serves and 13 digs. Ashlin Jacobsen added 13 digs.
Viborg-Hurley 3, FA-M 1
FREEMAN — Denae Mach posted 16 kills and four ace serves to lead Viborg-Hurley past Freeman Academy-Marion 15-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Coral Mason posted 13 kills and Jenna Graves added 32 assists in the victory.
Alivia Weber led Freeman Academy-Marion with eight kills, 20 digs and three ace serves. Emma McConniel posted 36 assists and Maria Cortez added eight assists for the Bearcats.
Freeman Academy-Marion takes on Marty on Thursday.
Canton 3, Gayville-Volin 1
GAYVILLE — Canton setter Landree Meister recorded her 1,000th career assist as Canton downed Gayville-Volin 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
For Gayville-Volin, Jadyn Hubbard posted 21 kills, and Molly Larson had 14 kills and 23 digs to lead the way. Keeley Larson added 45 assists.
Hanson 3, Menno 1
MENNO — Annalyse Weber posted 11 kills and 22 digs to lead Hanson past Menno 22-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19 in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Jalyn Kampshoff finished with 23 assists, five kills and 20 digs for Hanson. Kylie Haiar had seven kills. Kate Haiar finished with five kills and three blocks. Erin Dewald posted 18 digs and Taylor Schroeder added 17 digs in the victory.
Bridget Vaith posted nine kills and two blocks, and Josephine Stokes had seven kills and two blocks for Menno. Paityn Huber finished with six kills, 13 assists and 18 digs. Grace Nusz had 11 assists and 13 digs. Julia Buechler posted 31 assists and six ace serves. Raygen Diede finished with six kills and nine digs, and Maggie Miller added 13 digs for the Wolves.
Hanson, 5-17, hosts Ethan next. Menno, 7-10, travels to Alcester-Hudson next. Hanson won the JV match 26-24, 25-16. Menno won the ‘C’ match 27-25, 15-13.
Tea Area 3, Beresford 1
BERESFORD — Tea Area rallied past Beresford 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Lizzy Spah had 16 kills and five blocks, and Ryen Hawkey had 16 digs for Tea Area. Jillian Huenink posted 48 assists. Alyssa Giles had 10 digs and four ace serves, and Cassidy Gors added 19 digs for the Titans.
For Beresford, Lacey Mockler led the balanced attack with six kills, two blocks and nine digs. Kara Niles had six kills, two ace serves and three blocks. Savanna Beeson also had six kills. Ireland Fickbohm and Megan Delay each had two blocks. Sierra Johnson finished with 17 assists. Autumn Namminga added 15 digs and two ace serves.
Tea Area, 13-6, hosts Garretson on Friday. Beresford, 6-17, heads to the Milbank Tournament on Saturday.
Ponca 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Ponca crossed the border to claim a 27-25, 25-15, 25-21 victory over Vermillion in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Gracen Evans led the balanced Ponca attack with nine kills, two blocks and 10 digs. Addie McGill posted 23 assists. Samantha Ehlers had five kills and six blocks. Claire Burell also had five kills. Abbie Hrouda posted six blocks, 11 digs and three ace serves. Ellie McAfee had 12 digs and Tierney Peterson added three blocks in the victory.
For Vermillion, Brooklyn Voss had 12 kills and two blocks, and Claire Doty had 31 assists and 13 digs to lead the way. Serena Gapp posted nine kills. Kara Klemme and Brooke Jensen each had six kills, with Klemme also recording 23 digs. Kelsey O’Neill had 17 digs and Annika Barnett added 11 digs and two ace serves for the Tanagers.
Ponca won the JV match 2-0, while Vermillion won the ‘C’ match 2-0.
Scotland 3, Bon Homme 0
SCOTLAND — Scotland swept past Bon Homme 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Delanie Van Driel and Trinity Bietz each had nine kills, with Van Driel also recording two ace serves, to lead a balanced Scotland attack. Rylee Conrad posted 20 assists and five ace serves. Martina DeBoer had five kills and Clair Janish added two ace serves in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Olivia Bures posted 13 kills, two blocks and nine digs. Kenadee Kozak finished with five kills and three blocks. Jaden Kortan posted 13 assists, Jurni Vavruska had nine digs and Jenna Duffek added two ace serves for the Cavaliers.
Scotland travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Thursday. Bon Homme hosts Parkston on Oct. 19.
Bon Homme won the JV match 25-18, 25-14; and the C-match 25-16, 18-25, 15-8.
Platte-Geddes 3, Miller 0
PLATTE — Karly VanDerWerff finished with 13 kills, 10 digs and five ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes past Miller 25-13, 25-8, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Cadence Van Zee had eight kills and nine digs, and Avery DeVries posted 27 assists for Platte-Geddes. Hadley Hanson had 12 digs and Baleigh Nachtigal added 11 digs in the victory.
Ally Mullaney posted five kills and four blocks (one solo) for Miller. Tyra Gates posted 12 assists and seven digs, and Jaden Werdel added seven digs for the Rustlers.
Platte-Geddes, 20-4, travels to Chamberlain on Thursday. Miller, 14-10, plays in the Milbank Tournament on Saturday.
Miller won the JV match 25-14, 25-17.
Dakota Valley 3, Lennox 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley made quick work of Lennox, routing the Orioles 25-5, 25-10, 25-10 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Jorja VanDenHul had nine kills and two ace serves, and Sophie Tuttle had seven kills, two blocks, eight digs and three ace serves to lead Dakota Valley. Logan Miller posted 29 assists and three ace serves. Sam Archer had 10 digs and three ace serves. Kate Van Rooyan posted 12 digs, Reagan Van Rooyan had two ace serves and Tori Schultz had two blocks in the victory.
Kyah Jackson led Lennox with seven assists and eight digs. Courtney Sandal had two ace serves. Dani Highum and Annika Kollis each had three kills for the Orioles.
Both teams will play in the Dakota XII Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Lennox won the JV match 13-25, 25-22, 15-13. Dakota Valley won the C-match 26-24, 25-16.
