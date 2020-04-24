Aspen Williston got a late start.
And for someone who eventually became a Division I college basketball player, it was a particularly late start.
“I didn’t get into it until my seventh grade year, in PE class,” she said during a video interview this week.
Whatever she was told or was taught in that class, a passion for the game developed for Williston, a native of Broken Bow, Oklahoma.
“Eighth grade year was my focus,” she said. “I thought, ‘Let’s keep working on this.’”
That’s precisely what she did.
Williston, a 6-foot-4 center, progressed rapidly throughout high school to the point where she was nationally ranked and recruited to play at the University of Oklahoma. She spent two seasons with the Sooners, but then decided to transfer to the University of South Dakota, where she will sit out next season before taking the floor for the Coyotes for two seasons.
Put another way, it’s been a whirlwind past few years for Williston.
And a journey that got off to an emotional start, she said — “I remember crying. I cried a lot.”
It was a painful and frustrating time, Williston added, because she felt like she could never get her footwork figured out.
“I said to my coach, ‘I can’t do this,’” she said. “In those days, I used those emotions toward, ‘I was really focused on doing this.’”
In time, Williston put it all together.
She helped lead her high school program to 93 victories over four seasons, to four district championships, to two regional titles and to three straight state Class 4A tournaments. Williston, who also dabbled in track, finished her career with more than 1,000 points.
All that hard work she had put in and all those tears she had shed had paid off, she said.
“I look back at all the times when I cried, and it definitely was tough,” Williston added. “Nothing about it is easy.”
Yet, what Williston had done in high school — as well as in the AAU circuit — had attracted Division I attention. She was ranked by espnW as the No. 17 center in her signing class. Williston eventually decided to enroll at the University of Oklahoma and play basketball for legendary coach Sherri Coale.
“It was a dream come true for me; it was my dream school and representing my state,” Williston said. “There’s no other way to describe it.”
As a freshman for the Sooners in the 2018-19 season, Williston appeared in seven games. This past season, she averaged 6.3 minutes per game over 19 games, and produced averages of 2.8 points and 0.8 rebounds.
Ultimately, Williston said she realized it wasn’t the best fit for her, so she eventually sought options to enroll at another school.
“I love to play; I definitely want to play,” she said.
The process of trying to find a new home eventually led to conversations with USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who had recruited Williston out of high school.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Williston was unable to travel to South Dakota for a recruiting visit, but said Plitzuweit “made everything feel like home.”
“It just felt right,” Williston said.
And yes, familiarity certainly helped, as well.
“Familiar faces are always better,” Williston said, with a smile.
In the Tuesday release announcing the Williston transfer, Plitzuweit said the way USD would describe Williston is ‘dynamic.’
“She has a fun-loving personality and is a great competitor,” Plitzuweit said. “She is going to be a great fit for our team, for our university and for our community.”
Williston, according to Plitzuweit, is a “physical” post who has the ability to score the ball with her back to the basket and is also comfortable shooting from the outside.
Asked about her comfort level within the USD style of play, Williston smiled and said, “It does suit me. I can definitely work with it.”
Although Williston was certainly busy with her own team last season, she said she was aware that USD was nationally ranked: The Coyotes reached as high as No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
It was also one of the most successful seasons in USD history, as the Coyotes ran through another unbeaten Summit League schedule, won the conference tournament title and finished with a 30-2 record.
“My impression is, ‘Wow;’ it has me speechless,” Williston said. “They have something that my team didn’t have; a connection and energy.”
Pending any change to NCAA legislation regarding transfers, Williston will have to redshirt next season — she would then return to the court for the 2021-22 season.
“If I have to sit a year, it should benefit me in the long run,” she said.
Williston joins a 2020 recruiting class at USD that includes Morgan Hansen (Sioux Falls Lincoln), Kyah Watson (Rapid City Stevens), Maddie Krull (Omaha, Nebraska) and Natalie Mazurek (Eden Prairie, Minnesota).
