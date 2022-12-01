The wait is over for the South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team as they take on the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday in Omaha, Nebraska. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena on the Creighton University campus.
No. 4 seed Creighton is the host site, as the Bluejays will play the Auburn Tigers 6:30 p.m. Friday in the second part of the doubleheader.
Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson likes the mindset her team is carrying into the tournament this year.
“Going into the NCAA Tournament, we feel confident,” she said in a zoom call Tuesday. “Our team is ready. We have a lot of people with experience in the NCAA Tournament. It could help us a lot. We have experience of what it feels like, looks like, and what it takes to play some of your best volleyball on that stage.”
The Coyotes showed they can play their best volleyball at the Summit League Tournament last week, as they swept Denver and Omaha on their way to the program’s third consecutive championship in the tournament.
Fan excitement and anticipation for Friday’s clash is palpable, and Williamson is excited at the prospect of many Coyotes fans making the trip down I-29 to Omaha.
“A lot of people jumped on TicketMaster right away at 10 a.m. (Monday),” Williamson said, “I went and secured some more tickets. I figured if I could get them, I could give them to somebody. Our fan base and our families are going to travel well because they want to be a part of it. I am extremely proud of this program and the community that has rallied around us. That’s fun. We want to play in front of people. Our student-athletes want to play in front of our fans and for our fans.
“We expect a good showing of red down there.”
On the court, Williamson wants her team to stay focused on the task at hand.
“We’re going to stay true to what we do,” she said. “We’re going to stay true to how we attack every single game. A lot of it is focusing on our side of the net. We have to block and defend. If we do those (two) things well, we are going to give ourselves a good chance (to win) this game.”
Houston runs a six-two system, which means that the setter will be in the back row for much of the match. Still, there are many similarities between the Coyotes and Cougars.
“We match up fairly well physically,” Williamson said. “In a lot of ways, it will be a high-level volleyball game and an opportunity that this team is excited for but also feels ready for.”
Williamson likes her team’s chances, as they are a self-motivated and driven group that has been close-knit throughout the season.
“We outwork people, and that is a testament to this team and what they are doing on a daily basis.”
The group of four teams that is going to Omaha has six more wins combined than any other quadrant playing in NCAA Tournament action this weekend.
“It’s an extremely difficult group,” Williamson said. “That’s what’s fun about this. Every team that we draw at this point in time is going to be a challenge. Every team (we play) is going to be difficult, but (our) team is ready for this next challenge.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.