USD Opens NCAA Tournament Play Today
South Dakota players join their teammates on the court after championship point of the Summit League Volleyball Tournament championship match, Saturday at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. USD returns to Omaha today (Friday) to face Houston in the opening round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The 3:30 p.m. match will be played at D.J. Sokol Arena on the Creighton University campus.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The wait is over for the South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team as they take on the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday in Omaha, Nebraska. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena on the Creighton University campus.

No. 4 seed Creighton is the host site, as the Bluejays will play the Auburn Tigers 6:30 p.m. Friday in the second part of the doubleheader.

