The Yankton Bucks continued to receive votes in the latest South Dakota Media Basketball Poll for Class AA boys, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (6-0) was a unanimous selection for the top pick.
Yankton (4-2) plays three home games, including two against ranked opponents, this week: Tuesday against third-ranked Harrisburg (4-2), Friday against Watertown and Saturday against second-ranked O’Gorman (6-1).
Dakota Valley (6-0) claimed 15 first place votes to continue to hold the top spot in Class A boys. St. Thomas More (9-0), which received the other four first place votes, is second.
DeSmet (7-1) was a unanimous selection in Class B boys. Platte-Geddes (3-1) and Viborg-Hurley (4-2) each received votes.
Sioux Falls Washington (6-0) remained a unanimous selection in the Class AA girls’ rankings.
In Class AA girls’ play, Yankton (2-3) has three games on tap, including two teams mentioned in the poll: Tuesday against Harrisburg (3-3), Thursday at (RV) Watertown (5-1) and Saturday at home against second-ranked O’Gorman (4-1).
All five teams in the top five of the Class A girls’ rankings received a first-place vote, with top-ranked Flandreau (5-0) receiving 12. St. Thomas More (8-1) picked up three first-place votes, followed by West Central (7-0) with one, Wagner (6-0) with two and Dakota Valley (9-0) with one.
Aberdeen Roncalli (6-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class B girls’ division.
BASKETBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS AA
1. Roosevelt (19) 6-0 95 1
2. O’Gorman 6-1 76 2
3. Harrisburg 4-2 47 RV
4. Aberdeen Central 6-2 26 4
5. Mitchell 5-2 20 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 14, Pierre 4, Yankton 3.
CLASS A
1. Dakota Valley (15) 6-0 91 1
2. St. Thomas More (4) 9-0 77 3
3. Winner 8-0 56 4
4. Sioux Valley 5-2 25 2
T-5. Flandreau 7-1 12 NR
T-5. Tea Area 4-2 12 RV
Receiving votes: West Central 4, Sioux Falls Christian 3, Hanson 3, Groton Area 2.
CLASS B
1. De Smet (19) 7-1 95 1
2. White River 5-1 72 2
3. Lower Brule 6-0 58 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 5-2 28 4
5. Timber Lake 6-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 7, Faulkton Area 4, Viborg-Hurley 1, Potter County 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS AA
1. Washington (19) 6-0 95 1
2. O’Gorman 4-1 68 3
3. Brandon Valley 6-1 47 2
4. RC Stevens 7-1 43 5
5. RC Central 5-1 17 4
Receiving votes: Watertown 15.
CLASS A
1. Flandreau (12) 5-0 78 1
2. St. Thomas More (3) 8-1 67 2
3. West Central (1) 7-0 62 3
4. Wagner (2) 6-0 47 4
5. Dakota Valley (1) 9-0 25 5
Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Florence-Henry 1.
CLASS B
1. Roncalli (19) 6-0 95 1
2. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 60 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 6-0 49 4
4. White River 6-2 36 3
5. De Smet 8-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Ethan 18, Colman-Egan 5.
