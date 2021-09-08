VERMILLION — South Dakota’s Micah Poellet has been named the All-Pleasant Prairie Region Freshman by the College Triathlon Coaches Association.
Poellet placed eighth on Saturday at the Pleasant Prairie Qualifier in Wisconsin. She completed the course in 1:02:14.3 to finish as the top freshman in the field, garnering the distinction.
The All-Region Freshman honor is given to the top true freshman finisher in each of the three Divisions (Division I, Division II, Division III) at a regional qualifier. Poellet becomes the third consecutive Coyote to garner an All-Region Freshman honor, following in the footsteps of Ella Kubas (2019 Central Region, 2019 West Region) and Leah Drengenberg (2018 West Region).
A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Poellet was a standout distance runner for Linn-Mar High School, winning the 2018 Iowa State Cross Country Championships. She trained with the Z3 High Performance Triathlon team and garnered a 10th-place finish at the 2019 USA Triathlon Junior Elite National Championship.
South Dakota returns to action at the Arizona State Invitational in Tempe, Arizona, on Sept. 18.
