ELK POINT — Parker scored three runs in the top of the eighth, then held on for a 5-4 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Logan Bridges went 4-for-4 with a double to lead Parker. Devin Kuchta had a pair of hits. Ray Travnicek, Levi Berens and Brendan Pesicka each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Geary and Noah Larson each doubled and singled for EPJ. Ty Trometer, Ben Swatek and Noah McDermott each had a hit for the Huskies.
Travnicek pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Geary took the loss, striking out six in his two innings of relief.
Parker travels to Centerville on Sunday, April 24. EPJ hosts Canton on Thursday.
Parkston 5, Wagner 3
PARKSTON — Will Jodozi doubled and singled, and Max Scott had two hits and two RBI to lead Parkston past Wagner 5-3 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Jay Storm, Carter Kalda and Tate Klumb each had a hit in the victory.
Nolan Dvorak doubled and singled, and Keegan McAdaragh tripled for Wagner. Dustin Honomichl, Corbin Carda, Teddy Slaba and Daniel Soukup each had a hit in the effort.
Storm struck out four over three innings of work for the win. Dvorak took the loss, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Parkston, 5-1, travels to Centerville on Friday.
BAH 5, Canton 3
BERESFORD — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson outlasted Canton 5-3 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Cooper Nelson, Robert Watkins and Jax Fickbohm each had a hit for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson.
Braxton Mulder went 3-for-3 with a triple for Canton. Kadin Huyser and Elijah Isais each had a hit for the C-Hawks.
Fickbohm picked up the win in relief of Zach Boden, who struck out six in 4 1/3 innings of work. Matthew Vassar struck out four in his 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Black Sox.
Hunter Richmond took the loss in relief of Matthew Anderson, who struck out eight in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
The teams meet again on Wednesday in Canton.
