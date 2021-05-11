SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior second baseman Lauren Wobken and junior left fielder Courtney Wilson have been selected to the all-Summit League Softball Team as voted on by the league’s head coaches and announced Tuesday, one day ahead of the start of the Summit League Tournament.
Wobken, a native of Scribner, Nebraska, has achieved the rare feat of earning all-conference honors at a second position. She was an all-Summit third baseman in 2019, the last time a team was announced, but moved to second base ahead of this season to make room in the infield.
Wobken is the 13th Coyote to appear on at least two all-Summit teams since USD joined the league in 2012. The Coyotes have had an all-Summit second baseman on each of the last three teams.
Wobken is batting a career-best .258 this season with a team-high 29 RBIs, which ranks eighth in the Summit. She recorded her 100th career hit last weekend in Omaha and stands with 10 collegiate homers.
Wilson, a native of Grand Island, Nebraska, would most definitely be a two-time honoree had COVID-19 not interfered. She led the Summit League in hits during last year’s shortened season when she finished with a .363 average in 29 games. In 37 games this season, Wilson leads the team in batting average (.336), slugging percentage (.457) and on-base percentage (.378). She has four stolen bases and just as many outfield assists.
South Dakota enters Wednesday’s Summit League Tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Coyotes compete in the opening game at 3 p.m. against fourth-seeded Kansas City. The two teams split a four-game series in Vermillion Apr. 17-18.
