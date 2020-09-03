Harrisburg outlasted Yankton 34-20 in ninth grade football action on Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Lucas Kampshoff was 11-for-16 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns, and carried the ball nine times for 86 yards for Yankton. Tucker Gilmore had five catches for 51 yards and two scores. Carson Conway had three catches for 97 yards and a score for the Bucks offense.
Defensively, Lucas Woods made five tackles. Tyson Prouty recovered a fumble. Shayler Platte and Tristan Manuel each recorded a sack.
Yankton, 0-2, hosts Huron on Sept. 10.
