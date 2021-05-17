SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks rank fourth after the opening day of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Tennis Tournament, Monday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Christian holds the team lead with 287.5 points, followed by Huron (260), Mitchell (257) and the Bucks (252). Lennox is a distant fifth with 168.5 points. Vermillion failed to score a point in the event.
Yankton advanced five singles players and two doubles teams through to today’s (Tuesday) semifinals in their respective flights.
At flight one singles, Yankton’s Gage Becker advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Lennox’s Tyler Plank. Becker, the top seed, will face Sioux Falls Christian’s Landon Levenhagen in the semifinals.
At flight three singles, Yankton’s Zac Briggs advanced to the semis with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Rapid City Christian’s Andrew Dobbs. Briggs, the third seed, will face second-seeded Daniel Puumala of Sioux Falls Christian in the semis.
At flight four singles, Yankton’s Ryan Schulte advanced to the semis with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Madison’s Mason Kennington. Schulte, the top seed, will face Mitchell’s Connor Thelen in the semifinals.
At flight five singles, Yankton’s Harrison Krajewski advanced to the semis with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Lennox’s Cody Plank. Krajewski, the top seed, will face Spearfish’s Brock Bacon in the semis.
At flight six singles, Yankton’s Miles Krajewski advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Madison’s Elijah Sims. Krajewski, the second seed, will face Sioux Falls Christian’s Gavin Mulder in the semifinals.
Yankton’s Keaton List and Schulte advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Mitchell. The Bucks duo, seeded fourth, will face top-seeded Huron in the semifinals.
Briggs and Harrison Krajewski advanced to the semis at flight three doubles with 6-3, 6-1 victory over Lennox. The top-seeded Bucks duo faces Sioux Falls Christian in the semis.
At flight two singles, List remained alive with a 10-1 victory over Spearfish’s Braden Yackley. He will face Pierre’s Blake Judson in the consolation semifinals.
Becker and Quentin Moser remained alive in flight one doubles action with a 10-1 victory over Madison. The Bucks duo will face Rapid City Christian in the consolation semifinals today.
Action begins at 9 a.m. today, with all matches held at McKennan Park.
