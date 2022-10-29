ALBION, Neb. — The memories of a season that didn’t end in Lincoln — the first one in five seasons — loomed large for the Cedar Catholic seniors.
On Saturday, the Trojans showed that they weren’t going to miss out twice in a row.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
ALBION, Neb. — The memories of a season that didn’t end in Lincoln — the first one in five seasons — loomed large for the Cedar Catholic seniors.
On Saturday, the Trojans showed that they weren’t going to miss out twice in a row.
Cedar Catholic swept past Axtell 25-18, 27-25, 26-24 in the District D1-7 volleyball final, punching the program’s ticket to the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament.
“Especially for us seniors, we wanted to finish at state,” said Cedar Catholic senior setter Meredith McGregor. “We’ve been using last year as momentum to build up to this point.”
Cedar Catholic (24-10) jumped out 8-3 in the opening set and never let Axtell tie it up. The Wildcats twice got within one, 9-8 and 10-9, but a five-point run keyed by three straight points off the hand of Melayna McGregor pushed the Trojans ahead. Cedar capped the set with a 4-0 run, with two points each from Melayna McGregor and Lexi Eickhoff.
Axtell got its offense going in the second set, using a 4-0 run to claim a 9-7 edge. The Trojans ran off five straight points to build a 17-13 edge, but the Wildcats clawed back. Cedar Catholic had to fend off two set points before claiming the 27-25 decision.
“They got some good swings. They’re a good team,” Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss said of the Wildcats. “We talked about who goes across or down the line, and still keeping track of their setter. We needed to stay aggressive with our defense.”
The Wildcats got on a roll to start the third set, building an 8-3 lead. Cedar Catholic tied the set at 13-13, but three straight kills from Axtell’s Lexie Eckhoff put her squad back in front.
“They definitely had some aggressive servers,” Meredith McGregor said. “But our team had in their heads, ‘We want the next ball. We want the next ball.’”
A 5-0 run from Cedar Catholic gave the Trojans back the lead, but they would have to fight off another set point before icing the set and the match.
Kathol, a Wayne State commit and the Trojans’ leading hitter, missed several matches late in the season due to injury. Those matches, according to Buss, helped the Trojans find ways to win points without the player that accounts for over 40 percent of the team’s kills.
“That first night without (Kathol) we had a lot of questions,” she said. “But they really worked hard to improve their communication skills, and new leaders emerged.”
That depth will come in handy as the Trojans begin state tournament play on Thursday. Between now and then, the focus for the Trojans will be on themselves.
“We need to go back to working mentally,” Buss said. “We’re going to get back in there and give ourselves sort of a reset.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.