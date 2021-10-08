MARION — Freeman Academy-Marion picked up a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 victory over Mitchell Christian Friday night in Marion.
Alivea Weber tallied 13 kills and five aces for Freeman Academy-Marion (2-18). Leah Goodwin added six kills. Maria Cortes added 19 assists and Emma McConniel 39 digs.
Whisper Eben tallied nine kills and 24 digs for Mitchell Christian. Aspen Lessman pitched in three kills and Keely O’Neill eight assists. O’Neill also had 20 digs.
Mitchell Christian is at Corsica-Stickney Oct. 12. Freeman Academy-Marion is at home against Viborg-Hurley Oct. 12.
