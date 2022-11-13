TULSA, Okla. – Elizabeth Juhnke registered a match-high 22 kills as she became South Dakota’s all-time career kill leader in the Coyotes’ 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 win over Oral Roberts.

South Dakota has clinched the regular season conference title and will be the number one seed in the Summit League tournament. The Coyotes extended their win streak to 13 games and moved to 26-2 overall with a 15-1 mark in Summit League play. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.