TULSA, Okla. – Elizabeth Juhnke registered a match-high 22 kills as she became South Dakota’s all-time career kill leader in the Coyotes’ 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 win over Oral Roberts.
South Dakota has clinched the regular season conference title and will be the number one seed in the Summit League tournament. The Coyotes extended their win streak to 13 games and moved to 26-2 overall with a 15-1 mark in Summit League play.
For the first time this season, South Dakota had four players with double-digit kills. Aimee Adams, Evelyn Diederich, and Madison Harms each recorded 11 kills apiece in the four-set victory. Harms also tallied four blocks as she reached 500 career blocks.
Adams hit .450 on the match, recording just two errors while adding three blocks. Her 11 kills were also a season high.
“Harms recorded her 500th block in the match and Juhnke became the all-time kill leader in program history,” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. “I am happy for both of them as they have been a huge part of our success over their time here. We are excited to come home and finish our season at home next weekend!”
Also for USD, Madi Woodin registered a career-high 46 assists while adding 11 digs to record her sixth double-double on the season. Lolo Weideman recorded a match-high 14 digs for the Coyotes.
Oral Roberts (7-21, 4-12 Summit) also had four players put up double-digit kill numbers with Kaia Dunford recording a team-high 15 kills. Sakira LaCour followed with 13 while Trinity Freeman had 11 and Jeslyn Spencer had 10 kills.
The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host the North Dakota duo in the last regular season weekend of the year. South Dakota hosts North Dakota State on Thursday at 7 p.m. before taking on North Dakota on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
