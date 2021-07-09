Three Black Sox recorded multiple hits to lead Yankton to a 9-0 win over Post 15 East Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
Payton Peterson, Hunter Teichroew and Franke Intveld tallied two hits each for the Black Sox. Austin Gobel, Landon Potts and Sean Turner added one hit each. Potts and Intveld tallied two RBI on the afternoon.
Nick Olson picked up the lone hit for Post 15 East.
Teichroew pitched five innings in the win, giving up one hit and no runs. Caden Watson took the loss for Post 15 East. Olson pitched in relief.
Lakers 9, Huron 5
The Yankton Lakers scored in all six innings to claim a 9-5 victory over Huron on Friday.
Matthew Sheldon went 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored for Yankton. Easton Nelson also had two hits. Cohen Zahrbock doubled and Owen Wishon added a hit in the victory.
Zahrbock pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Mark Kathol started, striking out four.
Reds 13, Watertown 1
A multi-hit game for Tate Beste led the Yankton Reds to a 13-1 victory over Watertown Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
Beste tallied two hits and two RBI for the Reds. Easton Feser added one hit and two RBI. Brennen Gilmore, Beck Ryken, Jace Sedlacek, Sam Gokie and Abe O’Brien tallied one hit each.
Watertown was no hit. Jack Elshere recorded an RBI for the White Sox.
Abe O’Brien pitched the four inning no-hitter, allowing one run. Nolan Adams pitched two innigns for Watertown. Tucker Lunde entered in relief.
Reds 10, SF West Navy 3
A four-hit day for Beck Ryken led the Reds to a 10-3 win over Sioux Falls Post 15 West Navy Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
Tate Beste and Easton Feser added two hits each for Yankton. Brennen Gilmore, Jace Sedlacek, Same Gokie, Gavin Johnson and Carter Boomsma tallied one hit apiece. Beste, Gokie and Johnson contributed two RBI each.
Tucker DeHaan tallied one hit and two RBI for Post 15 West Navy. Chris Logue, Truman Olson, Noah MacFarlane, Camden Wollmuth and Jackson Warnke picked up one hit apiece.
Owen Eidsness pitched a complete game for the Reds earning the win. Keaton Stelzer took the loss, pitching five innings. Olson pitched in relief.
Five Tool Sports 5, Greysox 3
Five Tool Sports built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over the Yankton Greysox on Friday.
Cale Haselhorst had a pair of hits for Yankton. Jack Brandt had a hit and two runs scored. Ethan Carlson and Ryan Turner each had a hit in the effort.
Turner took the loss, striking out three in his four innings of work. Liam Villanueva struck out two in an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.