OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield earned a fourth place finish in the Class C team race of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Omaha.
Aquinas Catholic won the title with 141 points, well ahead of Central City (104.5) and Milford (98). Crofton-Bloomfield (94) and Battle Creek (92) rounded out the top five.
Crofton-Bloomfield was led by 106-pounder Robbie Fischer, who won the title with a 1:04 pin of Battle Creek’s Ryan Stusse, Jr. Fisher finished 46-1 on the season, scoring three pins in the state tournament.
Jared Janssen lost in the 220-pound final, dropping a 5-3 decision to Logan Booth of Logan View. Janssen finished the season with a 47-5 record.
Also for Crofton-Bloomfield, William Poppe finished third at 145 pounds, and Hudson Barger (120) and Wyatt Tramp (160) each placed sixth.
Despite competing just two wrestlers, the Crofton girls earned an eighth place finish, scoring 38 points. South Sioux City won the first-ever girls’ team title with 95 points.
Crofton’s Madisen Petersen finished second at 120 pounds, dropping a 6-3 decision to Yutan’s Alexis Pehrson in the final. Peterson finished with a 30-5 record.
Also for Crofton, Annabelle Poppe placed fourth at 165 pounds.
